A judge has handed down a life sentence to 20-year-old Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., who killed a Lincolnville man in his home during what authorities described as a botched robbery.

Brown, who most recently lived on Third Street in Summerville, was found guilty Friday of murder and other charges. Brown was sentenced to life in prison on the murder count in addition to 50 years for first-degree burglary, 10 years for attempted armed robbery and five years for possession of a firearm in a violent crime, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Charleston County deputies arrested Brown in January 2017 after he was implicated in the slaying of 46-year-old John Pritchard.

Brown shot Pritchard in the neck Dec. 23, 2016, after Pritchard tried to defend himself when Brown entered his East Thomas Street home and demanded cash, authorities said. Pritchard had recently received a significant cash settlement following a car crash, so Brown and his co-defendant, Trey Lorenzo Coleman, 25, conspired to rob Pritchard, prosecutors argued during the five-day trial. Coleman had been with Pritchard in his home and, meanwhile, was coordinating with Brown on the robbery, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Brown entered the residence a short while later with a pistol. After Pritchard refused to cooperate, Brown shot the man and fled the house, authorities said. During the escape, however, Brown dropped his cellphone containing messages between him and Coleman as they planned the robbery. As Brown fled the residence, prosecutors said he also dropped large sums of cash that also helped them to tie Brown to the crime.

Coleman was parked in a nearby vehicle, authorities said, and dropped Brown off at his own residence following the shooting.

Brown was initially tried this summer, but a judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Coleman pleaded guilty in June to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.