A judge handed down a life sentence to 20-year-old Joseph Lamar Brown Jr. who killed a Lincolnville man in his home during what authorities described as a botched robbery.

Brown Jr., who most recently lived on Third Street in Summerville, was found guilty on Friday of murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Brown Jr. was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge in addition to 50 years for the first-degree burglary charge, 10 years for attempted armed robbery and five years for the weapon possession charge, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Charleston deputies arrested Brown Jr. in January 2017 after being implicated in the slaying of 46-year-old John Pritchard.

Brown Jr. shot Pritchard in the neck Dec. 23, 2016 after the man tried to defend himself upon Brown entering his East Thomas Street home and demanding cash, authorities said. Pritchard had recently received a significant cash settlement following a car crash, so Brown and his co-defendant, Lorenzo Coleman, 25, conspired to rob Pritchard, prosecutors argued during the five-day trial. Coleman had been with Pritchard in his home and, meanwhile, was coordinating with Brown about the robbery, according to the solicitor’s office.

Brown Jr. entered the residence a short while later with a pistol. After Pritchard refused to cooperate, Brown Jr. shot the man and fled the house, authorities said. During the escape, however, Brown Jr. dropped his cell phone containing messages between him and Coleman as they planned the robbery. As Brown Jr. fled the residence, prosecutors said he also dropped large sums of cash which also helped them to tie Brown Jr. to the crime.

Coleman was parked in a nearby vehicle, authorities said, and dropped Brown Jr. off at his own residence following the shooting.

Brown Jr. was initially tried this summer, but a judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Coleman and Brown Jr. were tried separately.