A Charleston man died Sunday night after being shot at an apartment complex in West Ashley. 

Mario Frost, 37, of Charleston was found about 8 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of Palmilla Apartments off of Ashley River Road. He was transported to the Medical University Hospital, where he died of his injuries around 9 p.m. that night. 

Charleston police haven’t identified any suspects or established a motive for the shooting as of Monday afternoon. Police ask anyone with information to call 843-743-7200.

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5715. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly reports on crime, growth and development as well as military issues in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Previously, he was a reporter at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.