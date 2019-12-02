A Charleston man died Sunday night after being shot at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Mario Frost, 37, of Charleston was found about 8 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of Palmilla Apartments off of Ashley River Road. He was transported to the Medical University Hospital, where he died of his injuries around 9 p.m. that night.

Charleston police haven’t identified any suspects or established a motive for the shooting as of Monday afternoon. Police ask anyone with information to call 843-743-7200.