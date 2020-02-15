Summerville man charged in car chase that ended with shooting involving deputy

A 23-year-old man has been identified as the domestic violence suspect accused of opening fire on a Charleston deputy who chased after his vehicle on Thursday.

Albert Lee Scott III, of Summerville, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and has an outstanding warrant through the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. More charges are possible, Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.

North Charleston police warned deputies that Scott, armed with a rifle, had fled the scene of a domestic violence incident around 11 p.m., according to an incident report. When Master Deputy Robert Haslip saw a car matching police's description, he tried to pull the driver over at Highway 78 and Ladson Road.

But Scott sped on, taking Ladson Road into Dorchester County before abandoning the vehicle on Salters Lane and running into the woods, according to the report. When Haslip ran after him, Scott opened fire.

Haslip, who wasn't hit, returned fire and struck Scott, according to the report. Scott was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was transferred to the Charleston County jail Friday.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. Haslip, a 9-year veteran of the department, will remain on paid administrative leave while the office conducts an internal investigation.