A Summerville man is accused of trying to explode a shed when deputies responding to a domestic abuse call cornered him.

A woman told police she'd left David Juan Bryant, 41, on Sunday. He'd put her on a bed, according to an incident report, then poured gasoline around her and laid on top of her, saying that "she was going to die with him."

When she returned to collect her belongings Tuesday morning, he grabbed her by the hair and throat, she said, and when she broke free he chased her with a sledgehammer. She called authorities as he began putting her belongings in the shed and threatening to burn them.

Dorchester County deputies arrived just before 9 a.m. to find that Bryant had locked himself in the shed and didn't respond to their calls. Firefighters pried open the deadbolted door and officers found him under a bed with one hand on a modified propane tank valve and the other holding a lighter to the tank's nozzle, according to the report.

When deputies tried to take the tank, Bryant stabbed it with a chisel and tried to light the gas as it escaped, according to the report, so they grabbed the firefighters' hose and used the water to knock Bryant's away from the tank before handcuffing him.

They also removed a military ordnance from the shed, according to the report, and were advised that there may have been two of the devices. It was a live ammunition round with an adjustable timed fuse, which Charleston and Dorchester bomb units transported for secure destruction.

Bryant was taken to the hospital for a mental health examination and minor injury treatments, then booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of an explosive device.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are working the case, Carson said, and expect that more charges will be filed.

Bryant was arrested four times in 2019 and has been convicted of domestic violence, along with drug and traffic offenses.