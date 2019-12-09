A Summerville man was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a vehicle with a 2-week-old baby inside while the boy's father was trying to change his diaper.

Raheem Grant, 30, of Orangeburg Road tried to get in the family car — saying it belonged to him — just before 11 p.m. on Riverland Drive, according to a Charleston Police Department report. He was stopped by the baby's father and a good Samaritan.

After he was pulled out of the car by the baby's father, Grant punched the man in the face several times, according to the report.

The man's wife and 11-year-old daughter were also in the car when Grant tried to steal it, the report said.

During the scuffle, Grant suffered cuts to his face, a broken nose and a concussion, according to the report. He was taken to Medical University Hospital for treatment and found to have alcohol in his system.

He was charged with carjacking and third-degree assault and battery. Bail for the carjacking charge was set at $75,000 and Grant remains in the Charleston County jail.