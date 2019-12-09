CPD car web ref (copy)

A Summerville man was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a vehicle with a 2-week-old baby inside while the boy's father was trying to change his diaper. 

Raheem Grant, 30, of Orangeburg Road tried to get in the family car — saying it belonged to him — just before 11 p.m. on Riverland Drive, according to a Charleston Police Department report. He was stopped by the baby's father and a good Samaritan. 

Raheem Grant, 30. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

After he was pulled out of the car by the baby's father, Grant punched the man in the face several times, according to the report. 

The man's wife and 11-year-old daughter were also in the car when Grant tried to steal it, the report said.

During the scuffle, Grant suffered cuts to his face, a broken nose and a concussion, according to the report. He was taken to Medical University Hospital for treatment and found to have alcohol in his system. 

He was charged with carjacking and third-degree assault and battery. Bail for the carjacking charge was set at $75,000 and Grant remains in the Charleston County jail.  

Contact Conner Mitchell at 843-834-0419. Follow him on Twitter at @ConnerMitchell0.

Conner Mitchell is a Kansas native covering Berkeley and Dorchester counties for The Post and Courier. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and has worked previously at the Kansas City Star, Lawrence Journal-World and Palm Beach Post.