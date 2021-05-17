Summerville launching major incentive program to entice more businesses to come to town

SUMMERVILLE — As the town sees more residents flock to the area, officials are pushing to incentivize new businesses to come, too.

The Summerville Open for Business Program is an economic development plan that's up for approval by Town Council. If approved, it will reward business developments with incentives such as tax rebates and building revitalizations if they meet special requirements.

A plan similar to the current proposal was introduced in November 2019. Michael Lisle, the town's economic developer, said the latest program adds more incentives for existing businesses already here.

They also added maps of all of the commercial districts “so that the incentive areas were clearly defined," he said.

The incentives are split into two categories: commercial development and commercial revitalization.

The development rewards include a rebate of taxes and fees paid during a special time period for businesses that meet the town's capital investment requirements.

The town defines a capital investment as a developer or business adding value to Summerville's tax base from its purchasing or improvement of property. To qualify for the rebate, that investment has to be a minimum of $1 million.

The highest rebate is for 50 percent and it's only for developments that provide $20 million or more in capital investment.

Developments have to be approved by Town Council and meet annual benchmarks around job and property value increases to qualify for the incentives.

They also have to be a specific economic activity like tourism or manufacturing. If not, the council can decide if a business qualifies as an exception.

For the revitalizations incentives, those rewards were added to benefit Summerville's existing local businesses, Lisle said. It includes financial assistance for things like signage, design, maintenance and interior uplifts.

Steve Doniger is the executive of Summerville DREAM, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the downtown area. Doniger said Summerville wants to be a competitive community and welcoming to businesses.

“We recognize that the heart and soul of our community is small businesses,” he said. “But we need to have a mix of different things throughout the community.”

He also agrees that Summerville is a great historic community. “This is just another way to enhance that," he said. "Not to change it."

During a May 13 Town Council meeting, the incentive program received initial approval with a 5-2 vote. Councilmen Walter Bailey and Bill McIntosh voted against it. The incentives won't move into action until a second and final approval by council.