SUMMERVILLE — The state’s seventh largest municipality is known for its quaint downtown, its azaleas and its role in making sweet tea the preferred drink of the South.
But now Flowertown in the Pines also wants to be known for its proximity to other attractions across the Charleston area.
That is, for being “AT THE HEART of it ALL,” according to its new marketing campaign.
While researching Summerville’s strengths, “We found that our location is our best asset,” said Tina Zimmerman, tourism director for the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re at the heart of the Lowcountry," she added. "You can easily stay in Summerville and visit Charleston, visit the beaches, the Edisto River, the plantations, and all those interesting tourism spots.”
A recent spate of newly opened or under construction hotels near the U.S. Highway 17-A interchange from Interstate 26 make that possible. A handful of new hotels, including one with a conference center, will soon greet visitors exiting Interstate 25 at Exist 199.
“I don’t know that we could have done this five years ago, but our hotel scene has grown enormously,” Zimmerman said. “Before you just didn’t think to stay in Summerville, and now, with our location, we’re encouraging people stay with us. We know you want to visit our favorite city, Charleston, and you’re going to the beaches, but this is a great place to stay. Let this be the center of your vacation and go out and do things from here.”
The campaign does not take the place of the town’s recent promotion as “The Birthplace of Sweet Tea.”
“We’re not losing the sweet tea,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not going anywhere. We’re just enhancing it. It’s a part of our story.”
It's been seven years since the town laid claim to the sweet tea title, based on the fact that it is the site of the country's first working tea farm. But the claim became murky after some said that there wasn't enough evidence to prove the claim.
Even so, Summerville DREAM holds a Sweet Tea Festival each September, and will continue to to do so.
The Chamber's new "heart" slogan includes a new advertising campaign with billboards on interstates 26, 95 and 77, magazine advertisements, a retooled website and a YouTube video. New banners on light poles lead visitors from Interstate 26 into town.
The campaign is geared towards residents in neighboring states.
“I wish locals saw those beautiful ads, but that’s not the purpose of my job,” Zimmerman said. “We are trying to bring people in from the outside. We really concentrate on the drive-in market.”
The town hopes to get positive support through visitors, residents and business owners on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. The tag for such posts will continue to be #visitsummerville.
“Right now, our next step is we’re going to capitalize on spring coming, and the flowers and the (Flowertown) festival and the gardens,” Zimmerman said. “That is always a favorite time for visitors.”
For more information visit visitsummerville.com.