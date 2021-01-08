Summerville issues its first mask ordinance citation during the coronavirus pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — After months of having a mask ordinance in place, the town has issued its first citation to a business.

Off the Chain Sandwich Shoppe, located less than a mile from town hall, was cited and fined $153.75 on New Year's Eve for violating the town's COVID-19 mask orders. It was cited again Tuesday with a $672.50 fine.

The rule requires everyone to wear a face covering in town when entering a pharmacy, grocery store or town-owned or -operated building.

All retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores, salons, barbershops, town buildings and indoor facilities must require employees to wear a face covering at all times when having face-to-face interaction with the public or other employees.

Anyone caught violating the employee mask rules is subject to a fine of $100 to $500.

Off the Chain Sandwich Shoppe, on West Richardson Avenue, did not require its employees to have a mask. Following multiple customer complaints, officials made the decision to issue the citation.

"Even though action from officials is sometimes necessary, preventing the spread of this deadly virus is most effective when people work together to protect their own health and those around them," said Mary Edwards, the town's spokeswoman.

Off the Chain Sandwich Shoppe also sits in a town-owned building and has a lease agreement with Summerville. Officials said the restaurant could potentially be removed from the space if it does not comply to the lease agreement

The town offered to drop the citations if the restaurant complies with the order. To avoid losing their business license and forfeiting their lease agreement, Dillon Zenobi, the restaurant owner, said they've chosen to comply.

He also said they've received overwhelming support from residents over the incident.

"Now we are calling on the citizens to contact their council members and urge them to let the mandate expire and not extend it," he said.

The town has had a mask law in place since June. The most recent iteration of the rule was extended until Jan. 14, following a December Town Council meeting.

The rule's approval was immediately followed by complaints from residents arguing that the law was an overstep from government officials.

Some pushed for the rule to be an encouragement instead of a mandate. At a September council meeting, one resident refused to wear a mask while addressing council members and demanded a citation. He wasn't given one.

In Charleston, there have been similar conversations around enforcement of mask rules. On New Year's Eve, Tabbuli on King Street was accused of violating a statewide order that bans late-night alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though a Charleston police incident report documented the alleged violation, it is unclear if any citation was issued.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring has been consistent in his support of the rule. He said his motivation comes from his conversations with medical experts.

Those individuals suggest that the best way to fight the pandemic is through social distancing and mask wearing, he said.

"They feel like, overall, it's helping," he said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County since the start of the pandemic. DHEC officials also recommend wearing a face covering around others in public settings.

The current Summerville mask ordinance is set to expire Thursday if not amended or extended by council.