SUMMERVILLE — Mayor Wiley Johnson is not in the business of making friends.
Since taking office, the Georgia native turned politician has routinely argued about development issues that have divided residents. He clashed with city government on projects like the boutique hotel and the Bear Island Extension road. He was even formally condemned by Town Council last year for “intentionally and repeatedly” pestering the staff “to meet his individual needs," according to the resolution.
But looking back on the drama in hindsight, he wasn't apologetic. He, instead, paraphrased a quote from the hit movie series "Rambo."
"The council drew first blood," Johnson told The Post and Courier. "Before I even got into office, they started a coup."
Residents have said this relationship, or lack of one, between the mayor and council is the prime issue in the this year's election — more important than growth or traffic or taxes.
While several names have been floated around town, two candidates have made their names known publicly and have been heavily campaigning. Their message is clear: Summerville needs civil and forward-thinking leadership.
And the desire for new leadership comes at a pivotal time for the self-proclaimed "Flowertown in the Pines." With about 50,000 residents, Summerville is the seventh-largest municipality in the state. It ranked as the nation’s 59th-fastest-growing city in 2017.
And that momentum isn't stopping anytime soon. Summerville is located in both Berkeley and Dorchester counties, currently two of the most rapidly expanding areas in the state.
Some residents said they want a mayor who will be focused on maintaining relationships, someone who can help direct and guide growth in the county by collaborating instead of fighting with people.
“Summerville is growing exponentially,” Steven Wright, a 25-year resident, said. “And it's something we can’t prevent."
But Wright also knows it needs to be guided. He said he was a close friend of Johnson's, adding that they would talk weekly. But after seeing Johnson's mayoral leadership, he's supporting someone else.
“As mayor, he has failed to bring people together,” Wright said. “You have to find ways to compromise.”
Who will be the next 40-year mayor?
Mayoral politics in Summerville can be separated into two eras: Before Berlin Myers and After Berlin Myers.
Following the death of his predecessor in 1972, Myers would go on to win 10 consecutive landslide mayoral elections, earning a new four-year term each time. Under his guidance, the town of 3,000 grew to 15 times that size. He oversaw the building of a new town hall and fire station.
"What defines his leadership is that he cares deeply about every citizen and they know it. His office is always open," his obituary stated.
There hasn't been a Myers-type leader since. Bill Collins followed, after serving only one term. Johnson barely unseated Collins four years ago, with a little more than 50 percent of the vote.
Myers confidently campaigned and won many elections. Johnson, by comparison, won't say if he plans to run again.
"I know what I'm going to do," Johnson said. "But I'm not telling anybody right now. I want people to keep wondering. If they're wondering then they're thinking about it."
Johnson hasn’t filed any paperwork with the State Ethics Commission indicating he’s seeking re-election. He hasn't started fundraising publicly.
"There's no way a grassroots effort like mine would win again," Johnson said. "Other folks have collected as much as $50,000. But, ultimately, the people are going to make the decision."
'Completely different'
Four candidates are on file with the State Ethics Commission.
Bill Hearn is one of them. The Dorchester County councilman was the first to announce his intention last March.
"People in the community and the region look to the mayor as someone who speaks on behalf of the town," Hearn said. "As the mayor you need to give a positive outlook."
His positive message has resonated so far. He has $41,000 in contributions on hand, according to the Ethics Commission.
He doesn't want to speak negatively about the Johnson years but said he would bring a more collaborative style of leadership. He said he wants to build relationships not only with Town Council but also neighboring cities and counties to tackle issues such as traffic and development.
On Town Council, the mayor has a vote just like the other members. Johnson said there was a bloc of council members who routinely voted against him, making it difficult to make decisions. Hearn said he wouldn't have that problem.
"You can't force those visions or plans on people," Hearn said. "It requires four votes, it requires a consensus."
Another declared candidate is Ricky Waring.
He served as the city's public safety director and operations director, overseeing the fire and police departments. He was also a council member and served as mayor pro-tem from 2002-07 and 2009-11.
"Everything I would do would be completely different from what the current mayor is doing," Waring said. "It's been an attitude problem. We haven't gone anywhere in the last three years, we've been sitting still or going backwards."
He said he was inspired by Myers leadership, working under his administration. He has $54,000 in contributions on hand, according to the Ethics Commission.
"You don't need power to pull people together," Waring said. "You need a sense of unity and I know I have the ability to do that. It's give and take."
Collins, the former mayor, is also listed as a candidate, but his fundraising paperwork on file with the state shows he has closed out his account from previous campaigns and has not done any fresh fundraising.
Another candidate, a political outsider, has also filed. Flemming Moore, a Summerville musician, hasn't raised any money so far, according to the State Ethics Commission.
He plans to declare on May 19 at the Green Barn Jam in Goose Creek.
"I'm basing this campaign on a mustard seed of faith," Moore said. "I'm going to run as an art and culture candidate. They need a fresh set of eyes. We need some diversity."
'Summerville is Mayberry'
Jim Bailey, a real estate agent in Summerville, moderates Positively Summerville, a Facebook group created shortly after Johnson was made mayor.
The online group hasn't been favorable towards his policies.
Johnson said his crowning achievements have been transparency, like posting the council agendas online and live streaming the meetings. But Bailey said his focus needs to be on promoting and preserving the town, while also growing in a smart and organized way.
"We have a jewel of a downtown here, it's the real thing," Bailey said. "It can't be duplicated. There's nothing else like it around. Whoever gets in power needs to protect that and build that."
Brandon Lutes, a Summerville native who owns a medical contracting and maintenance company, said a collaborative mayor would help maintain the integrity.
"Summerville is Mayberry in a way," Lutes said. "People see us as having this small-town feel. We need someone who can embrace the growth but still maintain that feeling without fighting it. Growth is coming with us or without us."