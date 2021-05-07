Summerville High School organizes fundraiser to help give seniors a prom

SUMMERVILLE — The town's Dorchester District 2 high school students are getting the opportunity to experience prom this year after its cancellation in 2020.

But to help with making the event a success, Summerville High School organizers are asking for some additional support from the community.

The school is now selling Green Wave Strong shirts and accepting donations to support things like decorations, renting a venue, DJs, food, drinks and gift bags.

English teacher Tarrah Meyer is the prom director at the school. She said in the past, typically things like prom ticket sales help with funding the event.

"Prom is like preparing for a wedding," she said. "And there are a lot of costs that individuals don’t think about."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and prom not being able to be as big as it has traditionally been in the past, the ticket sales haven't been enough. This year, only Summerville High School seniors are allowed to purchase tickets.

This is a difference of 500 students versus around 1,000 in comparison to previous years. Meyer said she is thankful to have the opportunity to bring joy to students outside of the classroom.

"It is even more special this year since students have had so many firsts stripped from them because of COVID," she said.

Those interested in helping support the event can do so by going to dorchester2sc.csiepay.com and clicking the Summerville High School tab to find the donation window.

This year, many high school students across the Lowcountry got to welcome back staple events like prom. Dorchester District 2 officials announced at a recent board meeting that schools would be allowed to organize prom events with the district's guidance.

The announcement came after some students and parents grew concerned that the event would be canceled. During a board meeting, Superintendent Joseph Pye said that the district would continue to be cautious with the events since graduation ceremonies are around the corner.

COVID-19 precautions like mask wearing will be in place.

"You have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario," he said.

This time last year, students had made the transition to full-time virtual instruction as COVID-19 cases were climbing around the world. For high school juniors, it meant waiting another year before they would get to enjoy prom.

For those seniors that graduated in 2020, they had to leave high school without the iconic memory.

Tracy Davis owns a dress boutique called Ash and T's Formals in Summerville on Bacons Bridge Road. She has had many Summerville High School students work for her and buy dresses at the business over the years.

She said she was happy that this year they would get the opportunity to have a prom. She was one of the community members who were vocal about making sure it happened.

"We really need to celebrate kids," she said.

The Summerville High School prom will take place May 16 at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19 after going to the event, all attendees will have to quarantine for 14 days.