Summerville firefighter to run 100 miles to raise money for 9/11 charities

SUMMERVILLE — David Moore was tired of being overweight and out of shape.

By spring of 2012, Moore had been a firefighter for the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Department for nearly three decades. He knew a lifestyle change was essential if he wanted to see his two teenage sons — Carson and Conner — become men. He wanted to be able to hold his grandchildren one day.

Moore, who weighed more than 300 pounds eight years ago, started by walking up and down the stairs in his modest, two-story home in Summerville. He got a treadmill and put it in the middle of his living room. Within a year, Moore had kicked his pack-a-day smoking habit, stamping out his last cigarette on Memorial Day 2013.

He started running and entered local 5K races. He lost more than 100 pounds.

By 2015, he had graduated to half-marathons. Longer, ultra-endurance events quickly became an obsession.

Moore, 54, will set out in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning on a 100-mile trek around Charleston to honor and raise money for veterans, local first responders and their families. Moore is hoping to raise as much as $2,500 for the 9/11 Heroes Run.

If he completes the full route he has already secured an additional $1,000 donation from an anonymous gifter.

The 9/11 Heroes Run is normally held on Daniel Island in early September, but due to the coronavirus pandemic will be held virtually this year. Participants can run their own 5K courses and send the results to the 9/11 Heroes race directors. Runners have until Nov. 1 to complete their virtual race.

9/11 Heroes Run Donations for the 9/11 Heroes Run: travismanion.org. Donations for Dave Moore's 100-mile Run: 911heroesruncharlestonsc.itsyourrace.com

The 9/11 Heroes Run will donate the proceeds raised by Moore to the Lincolnville Fire Department and the Travis Manion Foundation, which works with veterans and their families to develop future leaders. In 2007, Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, of Doylestown, Penn., was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates.

Moore will be attempting to finish the 100-mile course that will take him from the Park West track in Mount Pleasant to Sullivan’s Island to downtown Charleston and West Ashley and back while wearing his full 45-pound firefighter gear.

“I’m not the smartest guy in the world,” Moore said Thursday morning as he prepared for his 48-hour odyssey.

Moore can remember exactly where he was 19 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. He had just pulled into the fire station in Ladson when the second plane struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. Moore sat with his fellow first responders in disbelief as the Twin Towers fell.

It’s the reason Moore is running this weekend and why he wants to honor the fallen first responders from 9/11.

“You just knew there was going to be this tremendous loss of life,” Moore said. “All those first responders and obviously, the firefighters that had gone up to into the towers to save all those people. You just knew the loss was going to be terrible.”

In all 2,977 people lost their lives on 9/11, including 343 fire-fighters.

Moore, who runs an average of 40 to 60 miles a week, won’t be alone this weekend. Kevin Jones, a biology professor at Charleston Southern University, will serve as Moore’s crew chief, coach and motivator. Jones will meet Moore about every hour during the run, depending on his pace. The two have been running partners for years.

Jones and Moore might come from different backgrounds, but are in perfect sync when it comes to running.

“We don’t talk politics, ever,” said Jones, whose wife Anne will also accompany the duo during the run. “Basically anything David needs, I’ll get for him. If he’s kind of flagging in the middle of the night, I’ll get out and run with him and have my wife drive the car. If he wants a bean burrito, I’ll find him one. ... My motto is friends don’t let friends do stupid things alone.”

Moore has competed in a dozens of 50K races and has even taken part in multi-day runs that cover more than 300 miles. But the challenge of completing a 100-mile course in a full firefighter gear has its own unique challenges.

“When you do a 300-plus mile race, normally you have 10 days to complete it,” Moore said. “I’m trying to do 100 miles in full gear and do it in under 48 hours. At a certain point it becomes more mental than physical. Your mind will start playing tricks on you. I just have to stay focused and keep moving and I’ll finish.”

Packing for a 100-mile race is like gearing up for a major expedition. Moore spent most of Thursday getting extra clothes, food, water and lotion for his feet together.

“Kevin has run the course before, so we’ve spent a lot of time planning,” Moore said. “Through trial and error, we’ve learned what to bring and what we’ll need.”

If all goes according to plan, Moore will be cross the finish back in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning.