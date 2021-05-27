Summerville expected to allow food trucks in neighborhoods after pandemic popularity

SUMMERVILLE — Food trucks were not an issue in Summerville prior to the pandemic. Now, with residents raising concerns over regulations preventing the trucks from entering neighborhoods, things have changed.

Summerville's Town Council on May 28 is expected to re-address its ordinance governing food trucks in residential areas so they can now be let loose year-round.

The change is in the works after residents created a petition and forwarded calls and messages to officials to push for the relief.

In the town's current Unified Development Ordinance, food trucks are not allowed in residential areas but are allowed in commercial spaces under specific circumstances. The trucks have to get a permit from the town and the property owner's consent.

Mary Edwards, a spokeswoman with the town, said the community mood didn't seem to have any problems with this set up prior to 2019.

"We didn’t have many food trucks operating in town at the time," she said.

But during the course of the pandemic, some Summerville neighborhoods started a weekly routine of gathering food trucks in their community for small outdoor gatherings. Summerville Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt said officials didn't enforce the food truck rule because of the pandemic.

Now, with vaccines being distributed and many restaurants being open, the town has moved back to enforcement, which some in the community said is too heavy handed.

Kristyn Hicks organizes a weekly food truck gathering in her Summer Park neighborhood. She said the event was a way for residents to get the restaurant food experience and connect with each other when things slowed during the pandemic.

She said it also gave the food truck owners some business. The event had been going on since March.

"It really took off in our community," she said. "It was a win-win."

She recently received an email from the town saying that she would have to stop the event. If they didn't, she said she ran the risk of being fined $1,000.

She learned more about the current food truck laws after visiting town offices. There she was informed about rules preventing the trucks from being in residential areas.

She said she was encouraged to get community members to reach out to officials to get the rules changed. That's when she started a petition and asked people on social media to contact council members about the situation.

Garten-Schmidt said the town isn't against food trucks. From speaking with other council members, she said she expects changes to be approved.

"We don't see why this can't continue," she said.

Angel Rodriguez co-owns a food truck called 2 Islands 1 Truck. They specialize in Puerto Rican and Filipino food.

He and his partners started the truck back in December. He said they only frequents neighborhoods and breweries. He connected with Hicks and the Summer Park community because he works with her husband.

Since attending the Summer Park gathering, he said the truck and its crew have made a lot of friends in the community. If it wasn't for places like Summer Park, he said they would've lost a lot of money.

“Neighborhoods have been supporting us a lot in these times," he said.

Once the town's changes are approved he said he hopes more neighborhoods reach out to them for more events.

The Town Council meeting will be at 10 a.m. on May 28 at the council chambers in downtown Summerville. There, officials will go over details on how exactly food trucks will be permitted in residential spaces.

The public is invited to attend.