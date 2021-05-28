Summerville ends all regulations stopping food trucks from entering neighborhoods

SUMMERVILLE — Food truck owners will no longer have to worry about permits in Summerville.

During a special-called town council meeting May 28, officials agreed to drastically limit the requirements for food trucks to operate in the town limits.

When changes to the town's ordinance are approved in full next month, food truck owners will only have to acquire a business license, follow regulations by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and leave residential areas by 10 p.m.

The shift in requirements was proposed by Councilman Walter Bailey. Prior to his suggested changes, officials were considering going through a permitting process involving homeowner associations.

Bailey said he doesn't believe an additional permit is necessary if a business license is already present.

“I really don’t think we can fix this with more regulations," he said.

He also said he wishes that town staff had communicated with council about the enforcement of the food truck rule. Prior to the May 28 meeting, food trucks were only allowed to be present in commercial areas, but through the course of the pandemic, town staff stopped enforcing those rules around food trucks in neighborhoods.

This was during a time when many local restaurants and businesses had to close down or limit visitors. Many neighborhoods started organizing food truck gathering events as a way to keep the community connected.

Bailey and some of the other council members said they didn't like the idea of abruptly telling residents to stop what they had adopted.

“I just don’t think people ought to be treated that way," he said.

Councilman Bill McIntosh also suggested sending out messages to everyone they told to stop doing food truck socials. That way, he said, they're informed the presence of the food trucks can continue.

One of those organizers who received an email warning of a $1,000 fine was Kristyn Hicks. She has been putting together a weekly food truck gathering in her Summer Park neighborhood since March.

After receiving the warning and learning more about the rules, she created a petition and encouraged residents on social media to voice their concerns around the food truck regulations.

She said the council's decision made her feel positive and happy that an easy solution was reached.

“It just really gave me such a sense of relief that people can work together to help change things," she said.

The decision at the meeting marked the first of two needed approvals by council for the new regulations to take effect. But officials also approved a resolution to continue the non-enforcement of the regulation preventing food trucks from being in residential areas.

That way, organizers like Hicks can continue with their events before the new rules are approved at the next council meeting, June 10.