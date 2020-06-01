Summerville, Dorchester and Berkeley counties extend curfews in response to planned protests

Summerville officials announced that the curfew in response to protests will be extended into Tuesday morning.

The town's council voted during a special called meeting on Sunday to implement a curfew to limit the potential of violent protests from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mayor Ricky Waring was also given authority to adjust the curfew through June 11.

The town's curfew will go from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

As a result, Summerville's Town Hall and the Annex Building is scheduled to close to the public at 3 p.m. Officials are encouraging businesses in the Main Street area to close or remove any furniture or debris to secure their properties and parking lots.

On Monday, some businesses in the Main Street area remained closed — because of both the novel coronavirus pandemic and impending protests. Summerville residents on social media believe protests could happen as early as 2 p.m.

Many owners in the historic downtown area opted to board up their windows Sunday morning after demonstrations turned violent and destructive in downtown Charleston on Saturday night.

Janice Vick, the owner of Hippie Soul, even decided to decorate some of the wood boards on her windows with peace symbols and the words "We are all in this together."

"Yesterday morning when I got up, I didn't realize I would be boarding up my store," she said Monday.

She and other owners were relieved that yesterday's protests in Summerville were pretty peaceful. She hopes that continues today. She also said she hopes the protests get the recognition that they deserve.

"I think protests are needed; riots are not," she said.

Mike Shinall, the husband of the owner of Katie Mae's Klassy Flea and Antique Mart, agrees. He said he's not too worried about the protests today and he believes the peace will continue.

"I got confidence in the local law enforcement to handle everything," he said.

The Summerville Police Department said it supports and will protect residents' constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest.

"However, if one chooses to step out of line and break the law, they will be placed under arrest and criminally charged immediately," said Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.

Dorchester County held an emergency council meeting on Sunday to implement a State of Emergency for the county. Until further notice, unincorporated Dorchester County will have a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The county's human services building on Main Street in Summerville is closing at 1 p.m. Monday.

Berkeley County also issued a State of Emergency, with a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The county's sheriff and County Council said they find the curfew necessary to protect residents and businesses.

The decision was also made based on isolated incidents from Sunday and anticipation for additional protests in Summerville on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.