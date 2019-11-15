SUMMERVILLE — A deadlocked Town Council couldn't agree Thursday on passing an ordinance aimed at bringing new commercial businesses to Flowertown.

The ordinance, town economic development director Michael Lisle said, was "basically economic development 101." It would have given commercial developers, with council's approval, incentives such as tax rebates and relief from licensing and permitting fees if their project fit certain criteria.

Council members — minus the absent Kima Garten-Schmidt — couldn't agree on the merits of the program, and a vote to advance it through the council process failed on a 3-3 tie.

"I have an objection about the concept about doing this in the first place," Councilman Walter Bailey said during the meeting. "When you start picking winners and losers, and that's what we're doing here, you're interfering with the free market, and I think that's always a bad thing to do."

To qualify for an incentive, a proposed project must be consistent with the town's 2014 Vision Plan, a comprehensive look at areas in Summerville that were set as a priority for growth and development.

A potential development would also have to be located in town limits and have a minimum threshold investment of at least $500,000 — with half of that dedicated to physically improving the land.

Cities across South Carolina, including Florence, Anderson and Goose Creek, have instituted similar incentive programs with great success, Lisle told The Post and Courier before Thursday's meeting. Goose Creek, for example, has given incentives for two different projects and has seen $11 million in improvements as a direct result, Lisle said.

Goose Creek economic development director Matt Brady confirmed there are two projects — Goose Creek Village, a multi-building commercial development, and CR Hipp, a construction company locating its headquarters in the town — currently using the incentive program.

Brady also confirmed the total investment of the two programs was just under $11 million.

Not having an incentive program, Lisle said, has put Summerville at a competitive disadvantage as it courts commercial businesses to keep up with the burgeoning growth of the town.

"If everything were equal, I would put Summerville up against anyone. I think we've got great residents and tremendous opportunity," he said. "But the reality is that everything isn't equal."

Bailey and other council members took exception with the ordinance's wording and focus. Councilman Bill McIntosh, for example, struck two areas of development focus — North Main Street and the Brownsville area in the northern part of town — from the document and questioned why they were there in the first place.

He also questioned why the ordinance was even necessary, seeing as the current council and the one to follow it are fairly conservative when it comes to town finances and unlikely to approve many incentive programs.

"I think this is a lot of discussion about not much," he said.

Council member Christine Czarnik took issue with the fact that the town, not a potential developer, would be responsibly liable for sticking with any incentives granted should a recession hit and the hypothetical business fail.

"The town should require repayment of anything rebated (in that scenario)," she said. "No one should be incentivized for just coasting. On the whole, I don't like the squishiness of it."

Czarnik, Bailey and Mayor Wiley Johnson voted against advancing the ordinance to a second reading of council. Aaron Brown, Bob Jackson and McIntosh voted in favor.

Lisle said Friday the economic development department is evaluating the feedback from council members and will make a determination at a later date about whether to resubmit a similar ordinance.