Summerville community garden nonprofit, Katie's Krops, opens first outdoor classroom

SUMMERVILLE — This year, a town nonprofit welcomed its first community garden outdoor classroom. To keep it free, the organization is looking for a sponsor.

"It's something that's been a dream of ours for a very long time," said Katie Stagliano, the founder of Katie's Krops, an organization dedicated to building community gardens to support food giveaways.

At its flagship garden at Crossroads Community Church on Gahagan Road in Summerville, Katie's Krops is giving people the opportunity to sign up for classes like gardening basics, yoga, art and safety.

Currently, all of the classes are free as a way to make sure everyone who is interested has access, organizers said. To fund needed classroom supplies, the nonprofit needs additional donations.

According to Stagliano, the people at Crossroads Community Church are what inspired them to do the current outdoor classroom. Another source of inspiration was the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, she said, children have been dealing with extended periods doing online schoolwork. And while schools in Dorchester District 2 have made a full return to in-person classes, a lot of parents have chosen to keep their children in the district's virtual school program.

Organizers said they see the new outdoor classroom as a way for children to have fun learning while being able to practice social distancing.

Some of the classes include a safety talk from a Summerville police officer and a special story time with Stagliano.

"The availability of such a valuable resource is very exciting for me," said Lisa Turocy, Katie's Krops master gardener. "One of my personal goals is to continuously find ways of working with children in an educational environment.”

For those who want to support the outdoor classroom, they can visit the nonprofit's website at katieskrops.com to contact the organization about becoming a sponsor.

The website includes an Amazon wishlist where people can purchase supplies for the classrooms. Though the pandemic made finishing the classroom take longer than expected, Stagliano said, she believes they're starting it at the perfect time during the year with the weather.

“We thought it would be a great way to get kids out," she said.

Katie's Krops was created back in 2008 with a small garden in Stagliano's backyard. The organization has since expanded to more than 100 community gardens across America.

The produce grown in the gardens are also used in food giveaways in a fight to end hunger. Last year, the organization distributed more than 10,000 meals at its monthly Katie's Krops Garden-To-Table Dinner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the dinner, a group of volunteers gather at Summerville Baptist Church to serve meals to residents. In the future, the organization is hoping to hold additional events at the new classroom space like family game nights.

To sign up for classes, visit katieskrops.com