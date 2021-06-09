Summerville community center to now offer monthly fair housing counseling

SUMMERVILLE — Residents concerned over rent disputes and housing discrimination have a new resource.

Free housing counseling organized by the Charleston Trident Urban League will be offered once a month on a Tuesday at the Rollins Edwards Community Center.

The goal is to educate the community on fair housing rights, help people avoid violations and concentrate on underreported issues.

“A lot of people are not aware of what their rights are under the Fair Housing Act," said Otha Meadows, president and CEO of the league.

In Summerville, low-income households spent 71 percent of their income on housing and transportation, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. Affordable housing has also been an ongoing conversation in the area.

As Summerville grows, Meadows said it's vital there be more fair housing programs and resources.

The Charleston Trident Urban League is a nonprofit with a mission centered on diversity, inclusion and equity for underprivileged communities. The organization typically focuses on housing, workforce development, asset building, family assistance and housing.

With the monthly program in Summerville, residents will get one-on-one sessions with certified fair housing counselors. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he said there has been growing disputes about rent payments.

Also, if they are having a pending dispute with a landlord and need to provide additional documentation, this is an opportunity to work on that in-person.

The program is open to all, so renters, home buyers, home sellers and landlords are invited to attend the counseling, as well, according to organizers. Residents have the option of calling the fair housing hotline at 843-300-5246.

Meadows and his team reached out to Summerville a couple years ago about offering the opportunity after seeing its success in Charleston and North Charleston.

If a municipality is applying for Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, then they need fair housing initiatives, according to Meadows.

Summerville recently submitted a request to HUD for a grant to build a sidewalk connecting West 5th North Street to existing sidewalks around Doty Park.

The Brownsville area of town, a historically Black neighborhood, was also recently flagged as a federal opportunity zone by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

This means new businesses that invest in the area will receive special tax credits. Doty Park and the Rollins Edwards Community Center sit in the Brownsville area.

Town officials are also planning to look at more ways of addressing affordable housing concerns.

"A rise in the number of households that are housing-cost burdened not only decreases the quality of life of those households, but also stresses the economic vitality of the area," said Jessi Shuler, the town's director of planning.

The fair housing counseling will take place the second Tuesday of every month at the Rollins Edwards Community Center from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Meadows said there has also been an increase in the size of the Spanish-speaking community in town, and educating that community on their housing rights is a growing need. The league offers counseling in Spanish.