Summerville Chief of Police Jon Rogers to retire in April

SUMMERVILLE — After more than 20 years of service, Summerville Chief of Police Jon Rogers has announced his retirement from law enforcement.

Department staff were informed earlier this week that his last day on the job is April 16.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside the men and women of the Summerville Police Department," he said in a press release. "I have enormous gratitude for the talented and dedicated employees of the Town of Summerville and a deep appreciation for the community."

Rogers joined the Summerville department in 1999 after working with the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Rogers was appointed chief of Summerville PD in 2016 by Town Council. Before being named chief, he served as public information officer, field training officer, a detective and later the Criminal Investigations Division commander for the Summerville department.

He has been recognized twice by the International Associations of Chiefs of Police.

Recently, Rogers also worked alongside the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy in creating the town's Dignity Project. It consists of 20 Summerville police officers, church leaders, community activists, elected officials and residents.

Those involved with the project will spend 2021 meeting twice a month to discuss programs that could advance the relationship between the community and police. The goal is to establish a team that could work with the department during periods of social unrest.

The project was announced following a string of protests across the nation last summer after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. The town of Summerville also witnessed protests during that time.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight, who has been in office since 2009, said working alongside Rogers has been a pleasure.

"I hate to see him leave," he said.

It was because of Rogers that the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Summerville Police Department have a good working relationship, Knight said.

Knight said the connection between the two departments is vital and said he hopes that relationship continues with the next chief.

"We need all the help we can get," he said.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, a former fire chief and director of public safety in Summerville, congratulated Rogers on his retirement.

"He has been a committed public servant to the Town of Summerville for 22 years and a champion for public safety," Waring said in a statement. "The Town is better for his leadership. I wish him the best in the future.”

Summerville Town Council is slated to appoint a new chief of police at the next town meeting on March 11.