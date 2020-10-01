Summerville businesses to give portions of their Saturday revenue to local nonprofits

SUMMERVILLE — Town residents and visitors will get the unique opportunity this weekend to purchase from local businesses while simultaneously supporting nonprofits.

On Saturday, a group of business owners will donate 10 percent of their profits made during the day to nonprofit organizations that serve the area.

The donation is a part of the Nonprofit Percent Day hosted by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with REV Federal Credit Union.

Chamber spokeswoman Jena Ferguson said the idea for the event was born during one of the chamber's virtual sessions with its nonprofit council.

Most of the council members were familiar with organizing a percent day or percent night, Ferguson said. The event is typically done with one restaurant or business partnering with a single organization.

A percent day with multiple businesses and organizations was pitched as a way for residents to shop locally while benefiting nonprofits. Small local businesses and nonprofit organizations have all been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a survey by a statewide organization for nonprofits called Together SC and the College of Charleston’s Riley Center for Livable Communities, it was reported that nearly two-thirds of surveyed nonprofits expect to last six months or less without additional support.

“A lot of them are event-driven," Ferguson said. “They had to completely cancel or rethink their main fundraiser.”

Many nonprofits are experiencing problems with both fundraising and providing the quality of services that were offered before the pandemic.

The ARK of SC is one of the organizations benefiting from Saturday's event. It works with residents living with Alzheimer's and the caregivers who support them.

Some of the services include an adult respite care program that would typically give caregivers a break while volunteers looked after their loved ones. It also offers an early memory-loss program to help support the brain health of those living with Alzheimer's.

Megan Severn, development director for The ARK, said the organization had to stop the respite program in March for health concerns. The ARK has switched to providing as many virtual resources as it can.

It doesn't compare to the in-person care it was providing before. Because there is still a lot of uncertainty with the virus, it does give organizers anxiety about the future, Severn said.

"We're trying to be as creative as possible with our fundraising," she said. "These caregivers do need a break throughout the day."

Residents can visit greatersummerville.org/percentday to get a full list of participating businesses and nonprofits.

The Summerville YMCA, Dorchester Paws and the Dorchester Habitat For Humanity are some organizations benefiting from the Nonprofit Percent Day.

The YMCA took a hit this year with the cancellation of its annual Flowertown Festival. The event is one of the organization's chief fundraising sources and brings thousands of people to the Summerville area.

It's looking to make up for some of the losses with its Annual Campaign this month. The money donated is used to help support the YMCA's programs, such as its financial assistance service.

Organizations like Dorchester Paws and Dorchester Habitat for Humanity had to alter some services to compensate for the reduction in the number of volunteers.

Dorchester Paws saw a $12,000 decline in donations when the pandemic took off in South Carolina in the spring.

"Those organizations don't stop because of COVID," Ferguson said.

Diane Frankenberger owns People, Places and Quilts in the downtown area. She also is one of the owners participating in the percent day.

In the past, she said they have routinely made quilts for The ARK, local homeless shelters and Dorchester Paws. Saturday will be her first time participating in a percent day.

She said the event further adds to Summerville as a giving area.

"A community is judged on how they helped those that can't help themselves," she said.

On Saturday, she is also giving away linens, patterns and threads they don't plan to sell. Customers can pick up the items and donate however much they want to percent day.