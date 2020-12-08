Summerville Boy Scouts troop looking for new home after losing space in local church

SUMMERVILLE — A Boy Scout troop is without a home to host its weekly meetings.

Boy Scout Troop 2 was recently removed from its meeting space at St. Paul's Anglican in Summerville. The church on West Carolina Avenue had been the home for the Scouts for years, with several of its congregation members being a part of the group.

Scoutmaster Glenn Justis said he thought initially the church was asking the troop to temporarily relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They received an email during the summer saying that outside groups weren't authorized to use the church facility because of the virus.

Troop leaders also didn't realize the church saw the boys as an outside group and not a part of the youth ministry.

“They’ve had a Boy Scout troop there for nearly 50 years," Justis said.

Justis' group has been there for nine. After receiving the email notice, the Scouts spent the summer meeting out of a neighborhood pavilion. When they reached out in October about returning to the church, they were told to collect their things from storage.

Last week, the church reached out to Justis asking him to remove additional items and return their keys to the church. To Justis, he said this solidified that they wouldn't be returning.

The same thing happened to a Cub Scout troop that also used the church as a meeting space, he said. Cub Scouts are for children from kindergarten through fifth grade. The Boy Scouts are for the older children.

St. Paul's was granted a charter by the national Boy Scouts of America organization to sponsor Troop 2.

Justis said he believes this gives the church some responsibility in providing a meeting space.

Scott Poelker, a senior warden with St. Paul, said the church is committed to the health and safety of all of its parishioners and staff. He said he anticipates that sometime in the future the church will be able to welcome back outside groups with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"It was not our intent to permanently sever relationships with any of the groups we partner with," Poelker said.

Kevin Hunt has been an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 2 for the past five years. He said people are probably worried about making close contact since the church has a lot of ministries that use the facilities.

“I hate that it happened, because we really enjoyed the people there," he said. “I would’ve loved to have stayed there.”

Scout leaders are unsure where they will host future meetings. Those interested in helping the Summerville troop can email Justis at glenn@thejustislawfirm.com.

The group tried doing virtual sessions, but leaders argue that doing Boy Scouts virtually sort of defeats the purpose.

Troop 2 is also one of the more active groups in the area. In the past nine years, it has produced 17 Eagle Scouts, the highest rank and honor in Boy Scouts of America. About 4 percent of Scouts attain it.

Hunt has twin sons who both achieved the title under Troop 2.

"It's kind of a big mile mark thing," Hunt said. "It's a sign of accomplishment."

One of the current Troop 2 members is also up for being evaluated to become an Eagle Scout, so securing a new meeting space has become a top priority.