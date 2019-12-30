SUMMERVILLE — For 22 years, the ARK operated out of St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Central Avenue, using Sunday school classrooms one or two days a week to offer a sense of community to adults with memory issues as well as give a break to their caregivers.

In 2018, however, the organization — started by Executive Director Peg Lahmeyer in 1996 — realized it needed something bigger to accommodate the growing number of users. After some struggles in finding the right property, the group was able to buy and move into a 5,000-square-foot home on West 5th North Street in which longtime mayor Berlin G. Myers lived from 1940 until his death in 2015.

Since the ARK moved in, most of its operating budget and expenses have gone toward paying off the roughly $600,000 mortgage on the former mayor's home.

Those efforts received a boost just before the Christmas holiday.

Members of the Dorchester County legislative delegation — Reps. Chris Murphy, Con Chellis, Mandy Kimmons and Sen. Sean Bennett — presented the ARK with a check for $200,000 after the funds were approved through a legislative proviso in the 2019-20 state budget.

At Murphy's request, the ARK and its board of directors submitted a proposal to Murphy's office detailing how they could use money if any could be found in the legislative budget. Murphy's mother was one of the initial patients when the ARK first opened, he said, and he wanted to see how he could help the group.

Ultimately, the Legislature was able to direct $200,000 in the budget that could go to the ARK. Murphy said he used a similar process to donate $100,000 to the Dorchester Children's Advocacy Center in 2018.

"I knew just based on my prior involvement with my mother that the ARK organization did a lot of good for Dorchester County," he said. "Alzheimer's is a horrible disease. It takes its toll not only on the patient, but those around the patient — the family members and everything. ... I wanted to do what I could to help them."

With the funds from the delegation, the ARK is now over the halfway mark of paying off the mortgage, which it has until February 2021 to do, Lahmeyer said.

"We're in that mode right now of raising money," she said. "And this was just a huge boost to make that all happen."

ARK 3.jpg A work of art made from shards of glass sits in the entryway of the ARK house. Artwork is one of the many activities attendees can do while at…

In the coming months, the ARK will be launching a fundraising campaign to truly kick-start efforts to raise the remainder of the mortgage costs so the organization can dedicate more time to the respite care efforts which motivated Lahmeyer to start the organization almost a quarter century ago.

"Our heart will always be respite care because that's how we started," she said. "We serve families daily with them dropping their loved ones off here, they can get a break and take a nap, or get a doctor's appointment taken care of, go to the grocery store, whatever they want to do."

In 2019 alone, the ARK served over 12,000 people and conducted nearly 10,000 hours of group respite services. Its operating budget is just over $475,000 to put on the various programs and pay several full-time staff members. It brought in revenue of just under $500,000 in 2019 from a variety of sources, including fundraising, scholarship programs, donations and outreach grants.

ARK 2.jpg The Summerville ARK house received a $200,000 donation from the Dorchester County Legislative Delegation on Dec. 20. Conner Mitchell/Staff

Every staff member at the ARK has been touched in some way by caring for someone with Alzheimer's or other memory-altering diseases, Lahmeyer said.

"We truly understand. Each of my staff has had some type of caregiving experience or had it touch their families, so the staff are just phenomenal," she said. "We leave every day knowing that we made a difference in somebody's life. It's just very empowering."