A Summerville-area teenager faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at his residence on Tuesday.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has charged 17-year-old Timothy Mark Easterling Jr. with one count each of murder, obstructing justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Deputies were called around 12:30 p.m. to a report of shooting at 115 Brown Court outside Summerville, the Sheriff's Office stated. The incident was initially described as a suicide.
At the scene, deputies were met by Easterling, who had called 911 and stated that his friend was inside of his room suffering a gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The suspect's father was administering CPR to the victim, according to an incident report.
Emergency medical services transported the victim to a hospital where he later died, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The shooting was the fifth homicide in Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction this year and the 19th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.
Further information was not available on Wednesday.