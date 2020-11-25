Summerville area animal shelter gets $500,000 matching donation to support new facility

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester Paws is back on schedule with getting a new animal shelter following a big anonymous donation.

Last week, the shelter received a $500,000 matching donation to support its capital campaign that will fund the building of a brand-new facility in Dorchester County.

The staff was preparing to close the current facility off of U.S. Highway 78 for a day to do a deep cleaning when they received the donation. The donor had heard about the delays in funding and Dorchester Paws' struggles with getting a new building.

"They wanted us to keep moving forward no matter what obstacles we had to overcome," said Maddie Moore, the executive director of the shelter.

The $500,000 donation will be a part of the upcoming Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday is a global day of fundraising to support various initiatives.

From Friday to Giving Tuesday, each donation given to Dorchester Paws' capital campaign will be matched by its anonymous donor for up to $500,000.

"So it's trying to encourage others to donate as well," Moore said.

Prior to the donation, the shelter faced several roadblocks to getting a new facility.

The staff wants to raise more than $2 million for its capital campaign for the new facility. Dorchester County contributed a $1 million capital contribution to the shelter in 2018.

As of November, the shelter had gathered more than $600,000 in donations and pledges to the capital campaign. The recent problem, Moore said, is that a lot of those pledges are going to be delayed because funders are having more trouble with finances due to the pandemic.

The shelter in general was also down $12,000 in donations because of the pandemic. It's a no-kill shelter and it costs around $300 to care for a single animal at Dorchester Paws. It averages around 4,000 admissions a year.

"There are times in a month where we will get over 400 animals," said April Howard, an animal services manager.

The biggest roadblock has been with the new facility. The county had a space for the shelter located north of the crossing of Mallard and Orangeburg roads.

In October, surveyors with the M.B. Kahn Construction Co. discovered soil issues and wetlands at the plot of land the county assumed would be a good location for the shelter.

Choosing to build at that location would've meant increasing the costs from closer to $2 million to around $4 million.

The $500,000 puts the facility much closer to the $2 million goal, Moore said. The county is also currently evaluating alternative plots of land.

"The whole staff is excited for the new shelter," said Storm Moll, a cat enrichment specialist. "This place is old."

To support the shelter's capital campaign, go to the shelter's website at dorchesterpaws.org/capitalcampaign. Donors can also go to the shelter's JustGiving post.

With the financial issues and problems with the actual land, Moore said she and her staff assumed they would have to be at the current facility a lot longer. They were getting ready to map out the feasibility of staying at the facility when the big donation came in.

Dorchester Paws' current facility was built in 1972 and is a frequent victim of flooding issues. The facility sits in a low-lying space.

All of the animals have to be evacuated when flooding happens. Staff have evacuated four times this year. When they got the donation, Moore said one of the veterinarians even cried.

"They were kind of like our guardian angel," she said about the donation.

The staff is now looking to move to a new facility by the end of 2022.