Summerville animal shelter starts new dog walking/running program to help deal with stress

SUMMERVILLE — The return to post-pandemic normal has shown its downside: an increase in pet surrenders for Dorchester County's sole animal shelter.

Where during the pandemic residents were more willing to foster animals due to working remotely, they're now surrendering them, Dorchester Paws' Executive Director Maddie Moore said.

Many families are also facing financial hardships, and adding a pet to the list of concerns has made things complicated.

"It's just hard on everyone," Moore said. “Our animals are sitting on our adoptions floor longer."

To help with overload, the shelter has started a program called "Mutts for Miles." It's a chance for local runners to sign up and have one of the shelter's pets join them on one of their runs.

The idea was introduced by Lanea Wilson, the rescue and rehabilitation manager for Dorchester Paws.

“We had a lot of support from the volunteers and the public," Wilson said. "I've always wanted to start this program."

It works this way: residents who are interested sign up online and specify their running pace. That can range from a slow walk to a sprint. The reason is so that volunteers are paired with animals that match their pace.

After signing up, volunteers will go to the Sawmill Branch Trail in Summerville every Wednesday. There, Dorchester Paws staff will bring one of the shelter dogs to join in on the exercise.

The dogs that are chosen are the ones that show the most noticeable signs of what Wilson refers to as kennel deterioration. Those stress signs can range from dogs barking at kennel doors when approaching them to jumping off the walls and licking the doors. It often happens with dogs who have been at the shelter for too long or are returned after being adopted.

“Without intervention, it's very serious," Wilson said.

Those interested in Mutts for Miles or donating can go to the shelter's website at dorchesterpaws.org. They can also email Wilson at lwilson@dorchesterpaws.org for any additional questions on Mutts for Miles.

At the height of the pandemic, Dorchester Paws was unable to host its usual number of volunteers for safety reasons, so there were fewer opportunities for a lot of dogs to get walked.

In 2020, Dorchester Paws saw an increase in the number of people willing to foster animals. By the end of 2020 it had 1,700 animals in foster homes.

Moore said one of the good things about the pandemic slowing has been the return of volunteers. They were also recently gifted a van that the staff and volunteers can use to transport pets to rescue spaces outside of South Carolina.

Before staff had to either use their own vehicles or rent a van for a day from a local dealership to make transports. Last year, many rescuers were shut down due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the organization is having to raise $18,000 by the end of the month to cover medical bills while also saving funds for a new shelter.

The staff said they are hopeful for the future of Dorchester Paws. The shelter is hosting its first gala on June 19 at the Dorchester Shrine Club called Prom at the Pond.

They have also recently started back hosting orientations to train new volunteers.