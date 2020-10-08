Summerville and Fort Dorchester high schools rivalry extends to canned food drive

SUMMERVILLE — The Fort Dorchester High School Patriots and the Summerville High School Green Wave have been football rivals for years.

Since 2018, that rivalry has also included a race to collect the most canned goods for an annual food drive hosted by the Summerville Rotary Club.

Fort Dorchester is so far undefeated since the start of the food drive competition.

David Powell, the public image chair for the Summerville Rotary Club, recently went to pick up last year's trophy to update it. He was told by a couple of people at Fort Dorchester that he would probably be bringing it back.

"I don't think there's a bigger rivalry in the Lowcountry than Summerville High School and Fort Dorchester High School," he said.

From now until the Green Wave versus the Patriots football game on Oct. 23, each school will collect donated canned food with the goal of bringing in the most goods. The collected food is then kept within each school's individual food pantries to support students and families in need.

The event was pitched by Powell when he was president of the Summerville Lunch Club.

The Summerville Rotary Club is made up of an Evening Rotary Club, a Lunch Rotary Club and the Oakbrook Rotary Club. After convincing all three to support the canned food drive, Powell went to the two schools to pitch the idea.

“Everyone felt like it was a good idea," he said. “That was kind of how it got started.”

The canned food drive competition brought in 1,600 pounds of food in its first year. In 2019, it increased to 3,000 pounds.

Christine Johnson is an English teacher with Summerville High School. She is also the adviser for the school's honors society, which oversees the food drive.

She said seeing how many people contribute to the cause has been one of her favorite parts about it.

"It's been great," she said. "The kids really get into it."

Johnson said that in 2018 they didn't really advertise to Summerville High students that the canned food drive was a competition. In 2019 they did, and although they didn't win, it's why the number of pounds jumped to 3,000.

“That competitiveness with the two schools does come out whenever we do this," she said. “Whenever I mentioned we are in competition with Fort Dorchester I seem to get a better response."

Thea Osborne is the athletic secretary at Fort Dorchester. She also helps in organizing the school's food drive. She said they are excited to see what the kids are able to do.

Many are looking forward to serving the community and getting another win against Summerville, she said. The competitiveness just comes with the nature of the two schools.

"I think that's always going to be the case," she said. "And that makes it more fun."

This year, however, things are different with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the need for the food drive is greater than before.

Johnson said she knows that many students and their families were likely impacted by job losses from the pandemic. So the need is there. But she is also hoping that it won't translate to a decrease in donations.

This year they have tried to get the word out to the local community.

"Hopefully we'll see the community coming together," she said

And Osborne agrees.

“It might be challenging, but it doesn't mean that you shut the door," she said.

The winning school will be announced at halftime during the Oct. 23 football game at Fort Dorchester High School.