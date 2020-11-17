Summerville and Dorchester County to build 2 separate parks along the Ashley River

SUMMERVILLE — The Ashley River is one of the more popular Lowcountry attractions with many towns and counties coveting access to the body of water.

In around two years, it will see countless more visitors with two multimillion-dollar parks on the way.

The town of Summerville is developing a more than 40-acre park on land along the river and adjacent to the Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing.

Many already use the river as a chance for kayaking and canoeing. Around a 3-mile paddle up the river in unincorporated Dorchester County near Bacons Bridge Road, the county is also building a larger 85-acre park.

"Having access to the Ashley River is an invaluable asset for the town of Summerville," said Amy Evans, the town's parks and recreation director.

The two parks present the Summerville area with the unique opportunity of crafting a recreation pocket along the river.

Summerville is also one of the fastest growing areas in the Lowcountry. With new housing developments popping up, additional greenspace is often celebrated.

Jessen is one of the more frequented places to access the river in the area. The space currently consist of a small dock, fishing area, parking and a small portable bathroom. Residents say it's typically a popular location during the summer around July Fourth.

Timothy Wise lives down the street from the area. He said the landing is a nice space to come and relax. He often fishes there.

He said there are always people out at the landing. The nature is the appeal, he said. If any improvements are made, Wise said, he hopes it's around fishing space.

"As long as you're still secluded," he said. "And you feel like you're still in nature."

Town officials are looking to keep the park nature based while adding amenities that make visitors more comfortable while enjoying the river. This includes things like picnic areas, nature trails and boardwalks with more space to fish.

The new Summerville park is referred to as the Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve Project. Developers are estimating the project to cost more than $6 million.

County voters approved for $38 million to be spent on county park projects in 2019. The total budget for the 85-acre Ashley River development is $13 million.

Officials estimate construction on the county park to be completed as early as next summer. Construction hasn't started on the town's park.

The river includes a state park and multiple historical plantation access points.

"People don't really know who owns what park," said Eric Davis, Dorchester's park and recreation director. "It's just a great opportunity that does require partnership."

What to expect

Summerville's developing Ashley River park is in its final stages of design.

Earlier this month, Keane McLaughlin, a representative of the firm overseeing the design of the park, ESP Associates Inc., spoke with Town Council.

He presented officials with final designs for the park.

Some of the plans include adding an extensive boardwalk and updating the parking area with additional landscaping and space. Developers are proposing extending nature trails throughout the area near the Jessen Boat Landing.

A picnic space, natural play areas and updated restrooms have been planned for the park as well. Developers have also made plans to add a multipurpose building to the park.

Evans said she would like to be able to create adventure and environmental education programs in the area.

"Environmental education is an area of recreation that has a lot of growth potential within our department," she said.

The town plans to add swings and additional amenities to allow residents to enjoy the space more. Though the total estimated cost of the project is more than $6 million, developers have broken down plans into stages.

The least expensive stage is more than $312,000. That involves adding parking, a hard surface trail and a restroom facility.

The most expensive is a nearly $3 million stage that includes the multipurpose building, a parking lot, an amphitheater and a boardwalk.

Council members proposed pursuing grants to cover some if not all of the costs for the park. Evans said they are getting ready to prepare preliminary schematic plans for the first phase of construction.

A full presentation for the park will be presented to residents at a later council meeting.

"Our goal is to protect and preserve this riverfront property for future generations to enjoy as it is today," she said.

During the Nov. 4 design presentation, Councilman Aaron Brown highlighted the idea of adding rental spaces where vendors could sell food or fishing tools.

He compared it to his experiences with his grandchildren at Folly Beach.

“It makes the experience a lot more meaningful," he said.

McLaughlin said the plans would allow for more mobile vendors such as food trucks. And it would also allow them to avoid building additional rental spaces.

Evans said overall the new park is key to the town having trails that connect from the Ashley River to the downtown area.

The Ashley River runs from the cypress swamps in Dorchester County to Charleston Harbor. Davis said he is excited about the possibility of partnering with the town and its new park on events in the future.

He and others are envisioning several miles of a recreational corridor.

“That's going to be pretty unique to the Lowcountry,” he said.

At the county's park, Davis said they are planning something a little more expansive. It will include a fishing pond, an event lawn, a climbing wall, a ropes course, additional nature trails, a boardwalk and small facilities.

Davis said the goal is to be able to host additional events and festivals in the area. They are also mapping out a trail system to potentially connect all of the parks in the county.

“This is really going to be the cornerstone of our park system down in the Summerville area," Davis said.

Dog parks, a splash pad and a event pavilion are also planned for the area. The plan is to have the park completed by July.

How residents feel

At the Jessen Boat Landing, residents say they like the appeal of being secluded in nature.

The Jessen landing sits off to itself along the river. It's a small parking lot surrounded by tall trees. It's quiet and easy to forget that a growing town neighbors it.

Nick Hart has been coming to the area since he was a kid. He said he doesn't want to see too many changes. But an improved dock wouldn't hurt, he said.

Frank Bennett, who lives near the landing, said, "some running water would be nice."

"I come here every day."

Bennett has his own favorite spot to fish along the river. His complaint he said is always with the lack of a large bathroom.

He isn't opposed to there being improvements to the park.

"It's got a lot of potential," he said.

George McDaniel sits on the board of the Dorchester Trust Foundation. The group leases Rosebrock Park to the county. That park sits across the river from 85-acre park being developed by the county.

McDaniel is also the chairman of the Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council that consist of local residents.

He said he he's happy that nature-based parks are being built along the river. He isn't against large stadiums or baseball fields. He said spaces like that just don't need to be along the river.

There was also a time where Rosebrock was slated to be a parking lot and series of condominiums. He and other residents and officials fought to make it into a nature based park.

At the new 85-acre park, he said that space was slated to be a subdivision years ago. The county eventually purchased the land with plans to turn it into a park

“We could’ve seen a different landscape there," McDaniel said.

He said he and others biggest priorities for the parks is that they remain nature based and that conservation be heavily emphasized.

Though there aren't actual homes at the park, he said many animals and plant life call those spaces home.