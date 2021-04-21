Summerville and Charleston area students gear up for return of spring prom events

SUMMERVILLE — Inside Ash and T's Formals, mothers and daughters are looking for dresses.

But not just any dresses. Prom dresses. And there are plenty to choose from.

Owner Tracy Davis stocks roughly 5,200 gowns inside of her massive Bacons Bridge Road boutique. That's because every girl who comes in wants something different.

One is looking for something that shines and sparkles. Another wants something simple and elegant.

One mom discusses with her daughter how one dress looks perfect but isn't the right shade of yellow.

That's when Davis comes around the corner with a similar dress in a dimmer shade.

The dress was for Kayden Bryan, 18, a senior at Lexington High School who drove two hours from the Columbia area to visit the store with her mother, Kelli. Kayden needs a dress for the prom.

"It's super special," Kelli said. "It's kind of a rite of passage for your daughter."

It’s also a far cry from what high school students experienced last year. Prom has become a quintessential part of the high school experience, particularly for seniors like Kayden, but when the entire world shut down last spring during the pandemic, prom became the least of anyone’s worries.

Now, despite some rumors that prom has been canceled for a second year in a row, Dorchester District 2 students, like others in Berkeley and Charleston counties, can hold out hope.

District 2 officials are in the process of mapping out the logistics of how high school proms will work with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming. This follows some confusion spread to students and parents that the district had already made up its mind on the event.

After receiving some calls and letters from students, Superintendent Joe Pye said he wanted to reassure everyone that the event was still a go.

"At the end of the day, we are having a prom," Pye said.

The district joins the Berkeley and Charleston systems, both of which announced in the past couple of weeks that high schools would be allowed to organize proms.

This means graduating seniors now have an opportunity to experience an unforgettable night that they couldn't attend last year. And for juniors, they get to enjoy an event they watched many of their older peers miss out on.

"I'm just grateful I can go," said Jalay Denmark, a junior at Philip Simmons High School.

What to expect

DD2 officials are envisioning that high schools will hold proms in June. The next step is finalizing what exactly those event will look like.

Some of the options mentioned have ranged from indoor events to setting up tents outside at a local football stadium. The additional guidelines may include mask-wearing, temperature checks and social distancing.

"All of those things in alignment with safety protocols," said spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

Officials also want to closely monitor cases following the district's recent spring break. Many teachers received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the break, but if a major outbreak occurs around the month of June, there is still the possibility that prom won’t happen.

"Again, we don't have a crystal ball," said Karen Radcliff, the middle and high school executive director for District 2.

In the neighboring Berkeley County School District, officials announced in a release that it would hold proms this year. BCSD is leaving it up to the individual schools to decide what the safety protocols will be.

The district is also expecting parents, students and their guests to assume responsibility for any COVID-19 risks associated with attending prom. The district currently encourages students to wear masks and allows face coverings to be removed during class time and when social distancing is possible.

BCSD said "district and school leaders are committed to preserving traditional educational and school social/emotional experiences for students, as much as is practical, during this school year marked by a worldwide health pandemic."

Charleston County high schools have been given the freedom to design their own “senior special event” in place of prom.

The idea is to give students the opportunity to celebrate in a safe, if non-traditional, format. At a school board meeting on April 19, Chief Operations Officer Jeff Borowy said each school has to submit a COVID-19 plan for their own events, which is then approved by the district.

“Those are reviewed on an individual basis to make sure that the events are safe for both the participants and any guests,” Borowy said.

The plans for the events include capacity limitations, as well as how the schools will ensure that students are distancing and wearing masks. Because a traditional prom isn’t the best for social distancing, some schools have opted to go in a completely different direction.

At Early College High School, which is located on the Trident Technical College Palmer Campus downtown, students will have a beach day to replace their typical prom.

“We asked our senior class what they wanted, knowing the event would not involve the dancing and close contact for a typical prom, and they decided they wanted to go to the beach,” Principal Vanessa Denney said.

The school will be renting out the Folly Beach Pavilion, where students will be able to hang out in the sun, eat boxed lunches and socialize with their friends.

Denney said the students will be required to wear masks if they are within 6 feet of each other. Because it’s not a typical event, the school had to adhere to non-COVID safety rules as well. Denney said students won’t be allowed to swim, but they can walk into the water up to their knees.

While it doesn’t mimic the glitz and glamor of a traditional prom, Denney said it’s just as important to give the students a celebration at the end of their time in high school.

“Everything is muted,” she said. “But we’re still going to celebrate and acknowledge their accomplishments to the best of our ability.”

Getting ready for the day

At Ash and T's Formals, Loreli Brobst spent a recent afternoon shopping for a dress. Loreli, 14, and her sister Reese, 13, are home-schooled and the two were looking for something to wear to a spring formal event organized by a local social group for home-schooled students.

Loreli, trying on shoes, said she was planning to attend Summerville High School as a student this year, but changed her mind because of the pandemic.

"My year would've been completely different," she said.

Both Brobst sisters said it was interesting watching public school students who opted into virtual school this past year adjust to learning from home. That's what they've always known. They aren't sure when things will return to normal.

"That almost worries me," Loreli said.

But for a few minutes in the boutique, it did seem like a return to some kind of normalcy for the shoppers. Most of the girls were just grateful for the opportunity despite knowing that their proms will look a little different.

Rylee Masher, 16-year-old junior at Cane Bay High School, said her brother was a junior last year and she remembers how disappointed he was about the event being canceled.

She also agrees that things don't feel like they're getting back to normal. She said she hopes in the future that more teenagers can have their voices and concerns heard about the pandemic year.

"They don't really see their sides of the story," she said. "The whole class of 2020 lost their senior year."

Davis, who own the dress boutique, along with local parents, was vocal about pushing for students in DD2 to have some sort of prom this year. Many of Davis' employees are high school students, so she said she knows firsthand how the pandemic has affected them, including depression.

Seeing girls come in with their families has been a joy to Davis this year. For her, she said it's not necessarily about the money. She said she just wants the teens in the community to be given more trust and credit.

"They just lost so much," she said. "They just want to do something that makes them feel normal again."

Libby Stanford contributed to this report.