Summerville and Berkeley County to push for growth along I-26 corridor

SUMMERVILLE — The town and Berkeley County are joining forces to reshape their shared Interstate 26 corridor into a space booming with more industry and manufacturing entities.

One of the big reasons is perception.

“It’s kind of our front porch," said Michael Lisle, the town's economic developer. “It sets the tone of our community."

Over the past couple of years, residents have seen constant roadwork along I-26 between the Jedburg Road and Nexton Parkway interchanges. In addition to widening the interstate, the S.C. Department of Transportation and Berkeley County are making improvements toward Jedburg, a narrow and frequented interstate interchange that leads to the many warehouses and businesses along I-26.

The main reason is to prepare the infrastructure along the corridor for its future as the home of warehouse distribution centers and advanced manufacturing spaces. Officials see it as an opportunity to sell the Summerville area as attractive for development.

Some of the longtime businesses in the corridor agree.

"It was part of our plan," said Robin Ramsey, operations manager with AFP Industries, a hydraulic equipment supplier, on why the company moved to the area.

"The business that we're in caters to the construction market," Ramsey said.

For Berkeley County, officials said growth in the corridor means jobs with wages where people can afford to purchase and maintain homes in the area.

For Summerville, it's jobs plus the opportunity to balance the town's tax base with businesses as more residents pour in.

It's all a result of booming population growth as more people and industries make the Charleston area their home.

"We had no idea it was going to be like this," said Jennifer Backman, a manager with Granite Shop Charleston, a workshop and showroom that's been next to I-26 for the past six years.

The bright side

Some of the roadwork along Summerville's I-26 corridor has included the removal of dozens of trees, revealing rows of businesses that were tucked away along the interstate.

One of those included the Granite Shop Charleston on Drop Off Drive. For Backman and her colleagues it's meant more business.

"We put a sign up because we're literally right on 26 now," she said.

When they moved to the current location, there wasn't even a gas station in the area. Now there are two.

It was also impossible for anyone to know Granite Shop Charleston was there previously hidden behind the trees unless someone told them.

They were essentially in the middle of nowhere, Backman said. Now there's a whole shopping center in the Nexton area and people can see their business while driving down the interstate.

They chose the location mainly for space. The added attention to the corridor has made the current spot feel more like a centralized location, Backman said.

The biggest concern for a long time has been traffic. Though all of the roadwork has been a headache, knowing that work is being done to address the traffic is reassuring, she said.

The current Jedburg Road construction is slated to be completed in 2022.

According to DOT, the average daily traffic around Jedburg Road in 2018 was 63,400 vehicles per day. By 2023, with no additional roadwork, it is expected to be more than 71,000.

Now Backman said, they hope that the corridor maintains a balance between local businesses and large companies such as Fruit of the Loom, which has a distribution location on Red Bay Road across I-26.

"It's definitely kind of the place to be," she said.

Further down Drop Off Drive, Ramsey and the people at AFP went through a similar boost in business when the trees went down along the corridor.

"It was nice because it gave us visibility and our business did increase quite a bit," Ramsey said.

The company chose the Drop Off Drive location because of all of the construction. With work nearby that includes making hoses for hydraulic vehicles like forklifts and all of the roadwork and digging, workers frequent the business for tools.

Ramsey can recognize a lot of the customers who come in. The downside of the exposure has been safety. "Our fence has been cut; we've had lots and lots of things taken from our building," Ramsey said.

A trailer and propane tanks are some of the items that have been stolen. Ramsey said she believes because people can see how isolated the area is from the interstate, they get the courage to try to steal.

As there are more conversations centered on growth she expects safety to be priority.

"Our business is good, I just hope it continues," she said.

There still are quite a few empty spaces and wooded areas along the corridor. In September, 973 acres of Berkeley County territory in a wooded space north of Nexton were annexed into the town of Summerville.

The town-approved development plan, under Hoyer Investment Group, includes restaurants, retail stores, medical spaces and 660 homes.

Cooperation versus competition

Summerville and Berkeley County see their I-26 corridor as a beneficial balancing tool.

And though companies that gravitate to the area will be faced with the option to annex into Summerville or remain in a county space, officials said they don't see it as a competition.

“We see a win in the region as a win for all," said Kristen Lanier, Berkeley County's economic development director.

At a recent Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce meeting, Lanier and Lisle talked about some of the types of businesses their respective governments are ideally hoping to attract in the corridor.

They include automotive suppliers, biomedical sciences and potentially even aerospace companies. The goal is to provide competitive high-wage jobs so that residents can afford to settle down in the Summerville area.

The emergence of the Nexton, Cane Bay Plantation and Carnes Crossroads massive housing communities has added to the spike in residents over the last couple of years. The developments are referred to as the "megacluster" with the potential to build around 30,000 homes.

According to Lanier, 38 residents a day move to the Charleston region. For Berkeley County it's 18 and Dorchester, six.

More than 2,000 acres of residential developments in Summerville have also been completed in the past 20 years, according to the town's Planning and Economic Development Department.

Lisle said the town is looking to increase the number of commercials areas to help balance out Summerville's growth. More residents means more people who will need resources such as law enforcement, fire and rescue and trash pickup.

But if a new business in the I-26 corridor chooses Berkeley County, he said it still feels like a win because the jobs could still go to Summerville residents. It also means the region itself is attractive, he said.

“We rise and fall as a region," Lisle said. "We're excited about cooperating."

The growth in the corridor is in the early stages. Much of the roadwork is catered toward building infrastructure in the area to get it ready for more businesses and residents.

While providing jobs with high wages is important, Lanier and Lisle agree that managing traffic and infrastructure concerns is just as important. This is why the Hoyer Investment Group's planned development took almost a year to gain approval.

The plan was routinely adjusted to account for traffic concerns. So all of the roadwork that's happening now is a welcomed and necessary pain to Lisle and Lanier to keep the corridor balanced.

Only time will tell whether the region can get the infrastructure in the corridor prepared for its planned future.

Looking ahead

One little-known fact is that most competitive cheerleading teams have their training spaces in industrial areas. The reason is the extremely high ceilings, according to Cheredia Blacketer, co-owner of Delta Force Athletics along with her husband Chad and cheerleading coach Kendra Torrick.

In the middle of Drop Off Drive among countless construction- centered businesses is the home of Rockstar Cheer Charleston, a competitive all-star cheerleading team.

The group moved from the Mount Pleasant area to the I-26 corridor around two years ago for a more affordable space. Like a lot of the businesses in the corridor, when the trees were removed, the gym grew in popularity.

It tripled in the number of kids from 37 members in the Mount Pleasant area to around 100 in their new location. Most of the time, Blacketer said, parents come in saying they saw them from the interstate.

The neighboring housing communities have helped as well.

“Part of that has been being in a good area," she said “It’s been nice just seeing this area grow.”

Because the gym is so youth-centered, they feel lucky stumbling on a spot that's growing. Blacketer said the goal for the future is to expand their after-school program, which now picks up kids in the Nexton and Cane Bay area.

They also envision creating a worlds team that travels and competes internationally. The farthest the team travels now to compete is Dallas and Orlando.

Most importantly, Blacketer and most of the parents are just happy to provide a fun and competitive activity in an area that's slated to see more families and children in the coming years.

As as more homes are built, they expect to see more kids coming through the gym.