Summerville adopts regulations for short-term rentals for the first time

The residential areas of Summerville will now, for the first time, have regulations that govern short-term rentals such as Airbnb or VRBO.

The town officially defines a short-term rental in the newly adopted Unified Development Ordinance as “the leasing or rental of an entire or extra dwelling unit by a permanent resident typically using a hosting platform in increments of less than one month."

Prior to the adoption, those property owners who wished to operate something similar to a short-term rental had to do so by going through the bed-and-breakfast application procedure.

Property owners who wish to operate a short-term rental in the downtown mixed-use, urban corridor mixed-use, neighborhood business and general business zones will now need to acquire a business license and have their property inspected.

Homeowners who want to operate a short-term rental in the more residential zones — the neighborhood residential, neighborhood mixed-use, general residential 2, general residential 3, general residential 5, multi-family residential and manufactured home-residential zones — the process is now more extensive but a little simpler than what needed to be done before, said Jessi Shuler, Summerville's director of planning.

In addition to a business license, insurance, an inspection and maintaining a peaceful environment for neighbors, those residential zone owners must reside on the property for at least 183 days a year.

The property must be the owner's official voting address, their South Carolina driver's license address and their 4 percent homeowners' assessment ratio address. The resident also must maintain at least a 50 percent ownership of the property.

Property owners in the general residential 3 and 5 zones will also need to apply for a special exception that needs to be approved through the town's Board of Zoning Appeals.

Shuler said the main reason the town decided to add these requirements is to prevent residential areas from becoming too business-like. When there isn't the consistent presence of an owner, Shuler said, there is a chance a short-term rental can come across pretty much like a hotel.

“They wanted to maintain the residential character of these areas," she said.

The old bed-and-breakfast application process involved the owner showing proof that they had notified all of the surrounding residents that they were establishing a B&B. If one of the surrounding residents complained or denied the request to establish a B&B, then the owner would have to go through an additional level of approvals.

Property owners also couldn't complete the entire application process online.

With the new regulations, the town hopes to make the application process more straightforward.

While they always knew there were people operating short-term rentals, Shuler said, they didn't have the manpower to limit who was doing it. They were typically notified of a short-term rental's existence though complaints, she said. A nearby resident would file a complaint and the office would issue a cease-and-desist notice.

Though an inspection is still required, all applications can be completed online at www.summervillesc.gov. Property owners who are interested in running a bed-and-breakfast also no longer have to go through the process of showing proof that they notified surrounding residents.