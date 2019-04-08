Thunderstorms with gusting rain and hail are expected in parts of South Carolina and Charleston late Monday and into Tuesday as another blast of the changing season sweeps through the state.
Unlike a similar shot of bad weather in March, there's very little chance of tornadoes. The upper Midwest and New England are looking at blizzards.
For Charleston, "it's definitely looking like gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible late this afternoon into this evening," said meteorologist Michael Stroz, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston on Monday. "Tomorrow the set-up is pretty similar."
There's only a small chance of widespread hazardous weather, the Weather Service predicted.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the state, said Mark Malsick, the severe weather liaison with the S.C. Climate Office.
The storms so far have produced as much as two inches of hail, along with gusts from 60 to 70 mph and three marginal tornadoes as they moved across Texas and the lower South.
By the time the storms reach Charleston, though, the wind shear and friction between hot and cold air should ease up, taming the storms somewhat, he said.
The federal Storm Prediction Center put the state under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms and the coast under a marginal risk.
Elsewhere, Paul Ziegenfelder, a meteorologist with the federal Weather Prediction Center, called for snow and rain coming out of the Great Lakes Monday and then another blast coming off the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.
"Heavy snow is possible over parts of northern New England," he said. "Heavy rain is possible over parts of the Pacific Northwest and the Tennessee Valley."
In March, powerful storms tore across the South, pawning tornadoes that killed at least 23 people in Alabama, then swept into South Carolina knocking down trees, damaging some roofs and vehicles.
Spring is a volatile change of seasons when the friction from clashing cold and warm air currents tends to fire up thunderstorms more frequently over most of the country. Those storms can spin up tornadoes.