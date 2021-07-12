Summer basketball promotes community engagement in North Charleston neighborhoods

NORTH CHARLESTON — Chicago Legree has been through a lot.

This year, the 26-year old survived a gunshot to the head and a beating that left him with an injured jaw.

But none of that is on Legree's mind July 10 as he pulls up for a corner jump shot during an outdoor community basketball game, joined by a handful of other hoopsters who use the sport as a way to brief relief from life's anxieties and to promote positivity.

"I don't feel none of that out here," Legree said of his injuries. "I feel the love."

A neighborhood-based basketball program is underway in North Charleston, providing both a safe space for recreational activity and community engagement while also aiming to curb criminal activity over the summer.

The number of shootings in the city has consistently increased in recent years, from 145 in 2018 to 177 in 2020, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

So far in 2021, 99 people have been shot, with 15 killed.

"There's too much violence going on," said resident Tyrone Bowers, 51.

Dubbed the Basketball After Dark program, games take place in the late afternoon, which is when crime usually increases, organizers say. The idea, drawn from other programs held in the cities of Chicago and Charleston, is to give youths something constructive to do and to build bridges between the community and law enforcement.

North Charleston's events are a collaborative effort of community groups, public agencies and private employers: Chicora-Cherokee Neighborhood Association, the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, the North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Promise Neighborhood, Metanoia and Boeing.

Perhaps what's most important is the initiative is community-driven, as opposed to being an effort imposed onto neighborhoods. Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood leaders thought of the idea when North Charleston police earlier this summer discussed a rise in crime.

It's not clear whether the games have helped reduce violence. But the fact that the events have drawn dozens of residents outdoors is a good sign, said Ann Starzyk with the Chicora-Cherokee Neighborhood Association.

"The most important thing is seeing the community engaged," she said. "Seeing people come out of their homes and sit down on blankets and in lawn chairs and watch the players."

Organizers have hosted six games so far in North Charleston, and plan to host 10 before starting an outdoor basketball league.

The most recent event took place in Deas Hill, the neighborhood where the May killing of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith during an unauthorized party devastated the community.

Among those trying to get youths on the right track are Keith Smalls, a violence intervention prevention client-advocate at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Smalls became involved in that work after his son was shot and killed in 2016 in Dorchester-Waylyn. He spoke with Ronjanae Smith's family after the Deas Hill incident, encouraging them to hold on to their precious memories of the teen.

"There's nothing you can really say that connects the dots for someone who's burying a child," Smalls said.

Still, joy was on display July 10. Police officers grilled hot dogs and hamburgers while older and younger athletes competed. Onlookers sat in lawn chairs beneath the shade. One woman recorded the festivities from her front yard across the street. Hip-hop and soul music blared from speakers as an MC narrated the four-on-four, half-court match.

Some hope the game will be a first step toward conversations around addressing root causes of crime, such as poverty.

For example, parents struggling to make ends meet are likely to not be home as often, which leaves children without structured activity, said AJ Davis, president of the Chicora-Cherokee association.

Economic development activities in poorer communities and summer programming for youths are a few actions that could pair with the night basketball effort to address crime, he said.

"These are the types of initiatives that need to be invested in on the parts of municipalities and funders," Davis said.

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joyce Smith said creating safer communities must be collaborative work that involves families, police, community leaders and businesses. Efforts that seek to reduce violence in neighborhoods are important advocacy missions that can inspire children to make good choices, she said.