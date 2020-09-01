You are the owner of this article.
Sullivan's Island removes coronavirus ban on beach chairs, umbrellas, coolers

Sullivan’s Island reopened its beaches for walking and exercise Tuesday, May 12, 2020, but banned beach chairs and umbrellas to promote social distancing guidelines. Those restrictions were lifted Tuesday. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Council members on Sullivan's Island voted unanimously to allow chairs, umbrellas and coolers back on beaches Tuesday evening.

Restrictions had been in place since May, when leaders issued a variety of additional regulations to keep people from violating social distancing guidelines when on the sand.

Since then, curfews and road checkpoints have been eased, though Folly Beach and Isle of Palms still have parking restrictions aimed at thinning summer crowds. Benke said Sullivan's Island couldn't rely on parking alone to eliminate crowding, especially with under a dozen officers to patrol the town.

"Chairs and umbrellas are not vectors for the virus, but they do promote gatherings," Town Administrator Andy Benke said. "Everybody has to set up their chessboard differently ... we didn't have the manpower."

The July ordinance prohibiting the items was scheduled to expire Sept. 14, but Benke said the county's slowing infection rate gave leaders hope that they could end requirements early.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

