Sullivan's Island polls open in vote for mayor; large early absentee ballot turnout seen

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Residents of this small, affluent beach community are at the polls today after a particularly tense campaign for the mayor's seat and three positions on Town Council.

At Sunrise Presbyterian Church, the one polling place in this town of 2,200, some voters arrived on foot or by golf cart, although the golf carts were outnumbered by Teslas.

Incumbent Mayor Pat O'Neil and his supporters were gathered under a tent on the edge of the parking lot, while challenger Chauncey Clark's crew was set up across the street with an antique car and a golf cart.

Voters leaving the polling station uniformly said this has been the most high-profile election the town has seen.

Isaac Cramer, head of Charleston County's Board of Elections, was on hand to observe and said a surprising 306 absentee ballots had been cast before Election Day in a town with 1,840 registered voters.

"People seem very excited about this election," he said.

Many of the early voters — technically absentee voters, cast ballots in person when the county brought a mobile polling place to the island.

Hanging over the contest was a contentious 4-3 decision by the Town Council last year to allow more cutting in the island's maritime forest, and in the process settle a decade-long lawsuit from a handful of beachfront property owners.

After the council's decision some breathed a sigh of relief and were ready to settle the matter, and others who wanted to leave the forest in a natural state felt betrayed by town leadership.

"My issue is preserving the maritime forest," said voter Rupen Soultanian. "I'm not allowed to put a pool in my back yard. Why should they be allowed to cut down the forest."

Soultanian said he moved to the island several years ago from New York, likes it just the way it is and would "never want to live anywhere else."

The fate of the maritime forest has sharply divided the island's residents, but also at issue in the election were transparency in town government, handling floodwaters and sea rise, and whether to start charging visitors for parking.

"This particular election, for me, is about the past versus the future," said Ian Devine, who moved to the island six years ago. "It's sort of young versus old, although all the candidates are old."

The settlement of the maritime forest lawsuit is in the past, but the government this election will install will manage the tree-cutting that will result, and disputes that may arise during permitting with state agencies.

The candidates for three Town Council seats are Scott A. Millimet, Justin P. Novak, Kevin Pennington, Tim Reese (incumbent), and Gary Visser. Reese was among those who voted for the maritime forest settlement, and Pennington has said "the next council should fully support the outcome."

O'Neil, who is running in his seventh election, said "this is the most contentious one I've seen."

One thing that most voters seem to agree upon is that Sullivan's Island is a great place to live and a small community where people know one another.

"At the end of the day, we're all going to live together," said resident Bob Heller, who declined to say which group of candidates he supported.