Sullivan's Island may chop part of its maritime forest in settlement of longtime lawsuit

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Town Council on Friday will consider a settlement to end a long-running legal saga over cutting a maritime forest on the island.

If approved, the agreement would vastly expand the amount of tree-cutting allowed in the forests that sprouted from accreted land on the island's oceanfront.

Council has discussed the deal in closed executive sessions and a private mediation session. They will only have the chance to approve it in a yes or no vote on Friday, not to alter the terms of the agreement.

There will also be a public comment session during the meeting, held remotely via Zoom.

For those who think the land should stay wild, the proposal is a serious blow in a yearslong controversy.

"This is going way beyond any plan that was ever seriously entertained by the town," Mayor Pat O'Neil said. "It's very, very, very disappointing and sickening to me if we go ahead and do this to this magnificent resource."

More Information Sullivan's Island will hold a Town Council meeting on the settlement agreement via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Those who wish to join can do so at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86059222020?pwd=MFFRYWFiRjZYT1ZueUdxNXFzQWRxdz09 Those who wish to make a public comment must email csottile@sullivansisland.sc.gov by 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and provide their name and address.

The land is accumulating slowly on the island because jetties that keep the Charleston Harbor entrance clear are blocking sand from otherwise washing away. It's a rare situation in South Carolina, where most beach communities are eroding, and some turn to multimillion dollar beach nourishment projects to spit sand from the ocean floor back onto the beach.

Over time, scrub and trees grew on the land. But a lawsuit, stretching back more than a decade, came from some owners of property next to the growing maritime forest who want it controlled. Earlier this year, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled the case could go back to trial, but the settlement, if approved, would end the suit.

It proposes:

Clearcutting all vegetation within 4 feet of a town-owned beach path;

Cutting all vegetation in a 100-foot strip next to homes called a "transition zone," except mature palmettos, live oaks and magnolias;

Limbing mature trees and removing many smaller trees across much of the rest of the forest, particularly cedars, pines and hackberry trees.

The agreement was worked out by attorneys from the town and those representing four beachfront property owners. The town had previously approved a plan to thin trees in its own transition zone, to a lesser degree.

Those in favor of cutting say the forest presents a fire hazard and that pests hide among the brush there. Those opposed argue the land is important habitat for wildlife and offers protection from the buffeting winds and waves of hurricanes.

O'Neil said he expects the measure would pass, "but it won't be with my vote." Councilman Bachman Smith and Councilwoman Sara Church also said they were opposed to the settlement.

Members of council seen as supportive of tree trimming were tight-lipped.

Councilman Tim Reese said he had been advised legally to not discuss the issue; council members are required to keep discussions from closed executive session meetings secret, but are free to express their feelings on an upcoming vote.

Councilwoman Kaye Smith declined to comment and Councilman Chauncey Clark did not return a phone call from The Post and Courier.

Councilman Greg Hammond declined to say how he would vote Friday, but added, "a successful negotiation leaves everybody mad."