Sullivan's Island makes forest cutting plan official, votes to settle decade-long suit

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Town Council voted to accept a settlement Friday paving the way for far more cutting in the town's maritime forest.

The settlement ends a long-running lawsuit and was approved by council members Chauncey Clark, Tim Reese, Kaye Smith and Greg Hammond.

Mayor Patrick O'Neil and council members Bachman Smith and Sarah Church voted against it.

O'Neil tried to make two motions before the vote — one to push the decision to a November meeting, and another to include council members' names and votes on the final document.

Both failed on the same margins as the settlement passed.

Derk Van Raalte, an attorney for the town, said at the beginning of the meeting that continuing the case raises the risk of the town losing control over cutting the forest and could leave Sullivan's Island open to paying penalties.

"Throughout 10 years of litigation the town has consistently argued that a judge or jury is not the appropriate decision-maker" for what to do with the land, Van Raalte said. "Today's meeting offers the town the chance to decide its own fate."

The now-approved agreement allows for:

Clearcutting all vegetation within 4 feet of a town-owned beach path.

Cutting all vegetation in a 100-foot strip next to homes called a “transition zone,” except mature palmettos, live oaks and magnolias.

Limbing mature trees and removing many smaller trees across much of the rest of the forest, particularly cedars, pines and hackberry trees.

The town will only have to pay for the cutting in the transition zone. Private landowners will fund cutting in other parts of the forest.

The maritime forest provided a divisive battle for years, pitting those who say it blocks sea breezes and harbors snakes, coyotes and mosquitos against those who say it should mostly be left alone. The lawsuit, filed by four owners of property next to the forest, was originally filed in 2010.

The forest sprouted on slowly accreting land on the island's oceanfront side, a side effect of jetties that stop ocean sand from drifting away from the island. It's the opposite of most barrier islands in South Carolina, which are eroding at various rates.

More than 50 people signed up to speak at the virtual meeting, though several were not on the Zoom gathering when it was their time to speak. Those in favor of the settlement argued it didn't go as far in the cutting plan as some wanted, and said they were eager for an end to the 10-year legal battle.

Resident Luke Lewis said he didn't agree with all the elements of the settlement but that it needed to pass to provide the forest management promised when the land was put under a conservation easement years ago.

"We’re not going to mow down the forest," Lewis said. "We’re going to give people what we assured them they would have when we made the deal 30 years ago."

But more speakers were opposed to the deal, arguing it would mostly benefit the minority of residents who live next to the forest. They said cutting the forest would weaken its ability to slow storm surge and rising seas.

Some asked for a referendum on the issue and said the decision had been rushed; the settlement terms were put online for the first time on Tuesday evening.

Sarah Diaz, an independent researcher who is studying migratory birds in the forest, said that cutting smaller native plants would remove habitat for the insects those birds eat. Some species stop on the island in the midst of journeys that stretch thousands of miles.

"This is going to be horrible if this passes, and it's not going to be reversible," she said.

Bachman Smith held up a copy of Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" as he began his comments on why he would vote against the proposal and thought leaving the land to nature was a better idea.

But he said that moving forward, the town will have to put the polarizing issue behind it.

"Regardless of today's vote, we still have the work of the town to conduct," he said.