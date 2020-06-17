Sullivan's Island cancels July 4 fireworks as most in Charleston area have already

Sullivan's Island has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks display, as most Charleston area communities have done.

“It just wasn’t the prudent thing to do, to invite a large group of people to watch a fireworks display," Town Administrator Andy Benke said Wednesday.

Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the show, with plans to reschedule for some time later this year. Rising numbers of South Carolina residents testing positive for the new coronavirus was a key concern.

“Hopefully that will let us get past the resurgence in the virus," Benke said.

Folly Beach, Patriots Point, North Charleston and Isle of Palms cancelled their Fourth of July fireworks plans in May. The city of Charleston does not hold an annual July Fourth fireworks display, and the RiverDogs baseball team will not be hosting one this year.