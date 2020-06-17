You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Sullivan's Island cancels July 4 fireworks as most in Charleston area have already

Fourth of July 201918.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Cameron Richard and Victoria Zarlenga watch North Charleston's 2019 Fourth of July Festival at Riverfront Park. North Charleston, Patriots Point, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have cancelled or postponed their July Fourth fireworks plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Sullivan's Island has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks display, as most Charleston area communities have done.

“It just wasn’t the prudent thing to do, to invite a large group of people to watch a fireworks display," Town Administrator Andy Benke said Wednesday.

Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the show, with plans to reschedule for some time later this year. Rising numbers of South Carolina residents testing positive for the new coronavirus was a key concern.

“Hopefully that will let us get past the resurgence in the virus," Benke said.

Folly Beach, Patriots Point, North Charleston and Isle of Palms cancelled their Fourth of July fireworks plans in May. The city of Charleston does not hold an annual July Fourth fireworks display, and the RiverDogs baseball team will not be hosting one this year. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.

Tags

David Slade is a senior Post and Courier reporter. His work has been honored nationally by Society of Professional Journalists, American Society of Newspaper Editors, Scripps foundation and others. Reach him at 843-937-5552 or dslade@postandcourier.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News