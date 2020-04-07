Sullivan's Island backs off grant to reshape maritime forest as town tests video meetings

Sullivan's Island will not seek a grant to start the process of reshaping accreted land on the island.

Many members of Town Council said in a meeting held via videoconference Monday night they wanted to pursue the federal grant — typically around $125,000 — that would pay for a study on how to engineer a protective dune or wetlands on the central and southern beach side of the island.

But they worried about facing backlash for pursuing it because the application would be based on a consultant's report that had been released only a few days before.

A motion by Councilman Chauncey Clark to draw up what would essentially be a letter of intent for the grant due Wednesday was not seconded, and thus didn't even come to a vote.

Past meetings on management of the land, a controversial topic in town, have attracted hundreds. That was not possible Monday as council members joined the meeting online from their homes. Mayor Pat O'Neil said that Sullivan's had not figured out a way to take public comment virtually.

"It seems like everybody thinks we’re trying to pull one over on them, and that’s not what we’re trying to do," Councilman Greg Hammond, a supporter of seeking the money, said during the meeting.

The 190 acres of land, which has slowly accumulated on the island's southeast edge, is a result of jetties that keep Charleston Harbor clear of sediment for navigation.

It's long been controversial in the town as adjacent homeowners complain the forest and scrublands there house pests and present a fire hazard.

Those who say nature should take its course argue the land and vegetation is a natural buffer for storms, and say homeowners nearby simply want to clear it for unobstructed beach views.

As the town has held repeated discussions on what to do, there's been a parallel legal effort by some homeowners to try to force more clearing. They chalked up a victory just last month when the S.C. Supreme Court ruled the deed preserving the land is vague enough that the issue of how much to cut can go back to trial.

In some ways, the conserved area is a good problem to have. Most beachfront locations in South Carolina face erosion from storms and sea level rise. But that makes it no less polarizing.

There was fervent debate last year as the council decided to implement a "transition zone," or a 100-foot strip next to the closest houses where small trees and shrubs can be thinned to various degrees.

Thus, a new report written by consultant Biohabitats Inc. was always destined to be a hot topic. The document was supposed to be an outline for a new, long-term management plan for the land. It suggests:

Conserving some maritime forest, particularly at the island's southwest tip and around Station 21.

Creating a continuous dune on the landward edge from Station 12 to Station 28½ that would provide surge protection and function as a trail.

Hiring a town naturalist, who would take direction from beachfront owners on where to cut in managed woodland next to their homes.

Engineering a series of interconnected ponds that would trap stormwater runoff, mostly on the northeast side of the land.

It was unclear to many people who spoke to The Post and Courier whether the plan actually calls for more cutting or less than the current transition zone.

"There’s going to have to be a significant amount of public process, and ideally in person, before any final decision is made," said Emily Cedzo of the Coastal Conservation League. "There is no need to rush this this year."