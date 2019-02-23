It's been nine years since Sullivan's Island moved out of its old town hall, but some documents still languish there.
The town moved out of the facility because of mold problems and a rodent infestation, and its government operated out of trailers until a new Town Hall opened in 2016. Almost all town records were moved into the new building, but not all, Administrator Andy Benke said.
In South Carolina, municipalities don't have to preserve all their documents in perpetuity. The requirements are based on a retention schedule set by the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
"There's not anything there (in the former town hall) that the town is obligated to keep based on state statute," Benke said.
But as long as the records are there, they remain public and are subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act.
If Sullivan's wanted to recover the records, it would require a specialized contractor to sanitize the material.
Mayor Pat O'Neill said the town has not yet recovered the documents because it's been dealing with "a lot of other items that are more pressing." He said the town complies with FOIA requests.
He added, "It’s not like we have documents in there that are timely."
But some landowners have struggled with the town to prove their duplexes, extra cottages or other "non-conforming" dwellings are legitimate.
Many existed before the town was incorporated but don't mesh with the zoning code today. In theory, those structures should be grandfathered in, but if a property has changed hands several times, it can be difficult to cobble together the proof that a duplex has existed for decades.
Paul Boehm, a landowner who has been embroiled in litigation with the town over a property he owns, also has searched for evidence related to other properties that don't fit the zoning code but may predate the town.
He said he's been told by town staff that relevant material was still in the former town hall but that they would be unable to retrieve it.
"I was flabbergasted," Boehm said. "There are records at the old town hall that need to be accessed to verify people's property rights."