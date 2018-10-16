A motion to cut vegetation next to homes abutting Sullivan's Island's maritime forest failed Tuesday after a back-and-forth discussion at a meeting on the proposal resulted in confusion when the item finally came to a vote.
The island's forest, which has gradually grown on accreted land, has been the subject of a dispute for years. It's inspired a lawsuit by some homeowners who live behind it who say their homes' values have dropped because their beach views are blocked, though the town has won the right to manage the land as they see fit in the most recent court proceedings. The forest has also sparked concerns about fire hazards and increased pests.
At the same time, retaining native plant life is recommended as one of the best ways to protect against rising sea levels and serious tropical storms.
The proposed cutting plan would have:
- Cut all understory, shrubs, cedars, pines, wax myrtles, invasive species and trees smaller than 6 inches in diameter in the first 40 feet from the property lines.
- Cut all understory, shrubs, myrtles and trees smaller than 3 inches in diameter or 12 feet in height in the next 60 feet.
In quick succession, Councilman Bachman Smith suggested keeping more myrtles and then Councilman Chauncey Clark suggested raising the threshold for the trees that would be retained in the second section to 6 inches in diameter. Both suggestions failed, and by time it came to vote on the original proposal, Councilman Tim Reese and Clark, who both favor more cutting, did not seem to realize what was on the table.
Thus, only Mayor Pat O'Neil and Councilwoman Rita Langely voted in favor. The carefully-negotiated plan failed.
"This is very disappointing," O'Neil said. "I have to say now we’ve gone from being on two sides of an issue to three sides of an issue, which may be a more accurate issue on a state of affairs."
Clark said he was also disappointed at the result.
"Maybe it was a misunderstanding of what the vote was," he said. "I think we should move on something, and uh, apparently we're not."
The issue inspired a large turnout at the beginning of the meeting, with some attendees standing against the back wall of council's chambers.
The majority of speakers advocated for limiting the amount of cutting that would be done or or even not cutting anything at all. Some speakers mentioned recent near-misses from Hurricanes Florence and Matthew, urging that the forest could prove a valuable protection from surge and wind.
Mount Pleasant resident Eleanor Horres, who said she lived on Atlantic Avenue when Hurricane Hugo ravaged the Lowcountry in 1989, said the forest was a valuable buffer then.
"I don't have scientific evidence, but I believe that forested area protected the houses that were around me," she said. "My house had some flooding, but it was still there. My neighbor's house had flooding, but it was still there."
But some argued that the land needed to be managed, that dead foliage had built up inside the forest, and that it was time the town compromised in the long-running dispute.
"I'm all for trees. I'm not for fires, I'm not for debris all over the beach that goes through my window," Islander Kimberly Brown said. "I'm all for safety and we need to really consider this as a compromise."
Reese argued that the transition zone in question was a minute portion of the total accreted forest.
“I don't know about all the science, it is changing, but we’ve got 800, 900 feet (of forest)," Reese said.
But until the council's next meeting, a possible solution to the long-running issue has been put on hold.