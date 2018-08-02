The town of Sullivan's Island has won another victory in a long-running legal dispute over a maritime forest.
On Wednesday, the S.C. Court of Appeals ruled in the town's favor on several counts, supporting the town's resistance to cutting down vegetation in the forest that has slowly grown in front of what used to be front-row homes.
Sullivan's Island is in a unique situation that most beach communities would love: part of the island is gradually gaining sand, meaning more and more land develops there over time. Sand that would otherwise drift down the coast is trapped by the Charleston Harbor's jetties, slowly collecting near Fort Moultrie.
At the same time, vegetation on that land has grown, too, including trees that blocked the view of the ocean.
The appellants in the case — Nathan and EttaLeah Bluestein and Karen and Theodore Albenesius III — all own front-row property that once had beach views. The landowners claimed that, collectively, their properties had declined in value by $1 million because of the forest, according to court documents. They also said the newly grown forest posed a fire hazard and a breeding ground for pests.
Essentially, their legal argument hinged on the assertion that the town should have allowed pruning of the vegetation to 3 feet. That was the town's policy prior to 1991, when development restrictions and land management rules were put on the parcels with the help of the Lowcountry Open Land Trust.
But the Appeals Court denied several challenges to town officials' decisions to restrict pruning, which effectively lets nature take over the land.
"I think what it says is, the town and the Lowcountry Open Land Trust have been good stewards of that land," said Brady Hair, who has represented the town in court proceedings. "I think it also says the town of Sullivan's Island has a right to govern their land."
Robert Hood, an attorney for the appellants, declined to comment on the case or what his clients might do going forward.
"We are analyzing our options, and that's where we are," Hood said.
Hood's clients challenged the town on multiple legal fronts, claiming it had breached a contract, created a nuisance, and violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act, among other things. The legal challenge dates to 2010, when the property owners asked the town for permission to trim the vegetation to 3 feet. Sullivan's Island denied the request.
Should the Bluesteins and Albenesiuses decide to continue pursuing the case, their remaining avenue is to apply for consideration from the state Supreme Court.