Mount Pleasant and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments are partnering on a study to find out what town residents and businesses want in public transportation.
An online survey is available through Aug. 17 at surveymonkey.com/r/mtptransit. Paper copies of the survey are available at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane.
An open house will be held 3-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Town Hall foyer to share findings and gather input on what future transit service should look like in Mount Pleasant.
“It’s very important to us that we offer service where there is demand and need,” said COG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “Our goal is to put the right service in the right area at the right time, and one way to ensure we achieve that is to speak directly with riders and would-be riders.”
Those who would like to stay updated on the study or have specific questions are asked to email COG principal planner Sharon Hollis at sharonh@bcdcog.com.