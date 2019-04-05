A week-long $125,000 study by the Urban Land Institute has recommended that the former Charleston Naval Hospital — the tallest building in North Charleston — should be demolished.
Charleston County, which owns the building and the 23-acre property on which it sits, had reached the same conclusion previously.
The estimated demolition price tag is $6 million. That comes on top of the $33 million Charleston County paid to settle a lawsuit involving a failed redevelopment of the building, and take ownership of the property.
The ULI study was jointly funded by Charleston County, North Charleston and the Coastal Conservation League. Preliminary results were outlined Friday morning before a large audience at North Charleston City Hall.
“I first read that you’re going to spend $6 million to tear this thing down, and I said, ‘That’s got to be a bad idea,'" said Emil Mazilia, a ULI panelist. "My mom never threw anything away."
However, the panel found no workable economic model for redeveloping the building.
“We did some analysis and we concluded that you’ve got to demolish the building and move on," he said. “The decision wasn’t close."
One thing the panel did recommend that differs from the county's existing plan is moving some public services involving drug and alcohol treatment to the former Verizon building, which is for sale, next to North Charleston City Hall.
Other county services were recommended to go to the former Naval Hospital site at Rivers and McMillan avenues, which the county already plans to do following construction of a building to house the services.
The area around City Hall, which includes large parking lots, was seen as a property with great potential to become more of a community gathering space, the ULI panel found.
The panel looked more broadly at the south end of North Charleston. Many of their recommendations for improving the area dovetailed with land-use ideas the Coastal Conservation League has championed — higher density buildings along mass transit corridors and narrowing rather than widening some roads in order to make communities more walkable.
This is a developing story.