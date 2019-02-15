Anyone who spotted roving bands of landscape architecture students along the Charleston peninsula this week saw yet another effort to help the city tackle its existential issue of rising seas.
About 52 students and eight faculty with Clemson University, Ain Shams University of Egypt and Huazhong Agricultural University of China took part in this inaugural project of their new World Design Studio.
Their partnership — built during previous projects on the Egyptian pyramids and the Red Sea Coast — aims to address some of the world's most pressing environmental and cultural issues through design.
Halla Nassar, a Clemson professor of landscape architecture, said the work in Charleston will give the students real-life experience.
"We always try to find real projects that can serve as educational classes for the students but at the same time can produce something that is helpful," she said. "It’s a win-win-win situation for everybody.”
The students broke into groups to study six separate areas along the eastern and western sides of the peninsula — north of the city's high and low batteries that already offer some protection from waves and water.
In general, the six groups looked at areas that don't have much fortifications but might need some one day soon.
Robert Hewitt, an associate professor of landscape architecture, said the students' work and recommendations won't be finished until the semester's end, and their data and analysis will be useful very soon.
Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert said it's too soon to know how the students' efforts might affect future city projects, but their project is a sign of the city's leading role in the global discussion over rising seas.
"What's exciting is here we have universities from literally around the world coming together to study sea level rise and design options to address sea level rise right here in the city of Charleston," he said.
He noted the work dovetails with other ongoing efforts, including a $3 million Army Corps of Engineers study and a "Dutch Dialogues" process in which experts from the Netherlands consult on city flooding and drainage challenges.
"Charleston needs to be where the discussion starts in the Southeast," Wilbert added, "and that’s where we want to put ourselves."