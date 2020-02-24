Student stabs classmate near eye with pencil at Camp Road Middle School in Charleston

An eighth-grader at Camp Road Middle School on James Island stabbed his classmate with a pencil, causing minor injuries, Charleston County sheriff's officials said Monday.

The attack was in the school gym about 8:15 a.m. and was broken up by staff, according to a sheriff's incident report.

The victim told deputies the other student had approached him unprovoked and started stabbing him with the pencil. The two students had fought earlier in the school year, the report said.

Neither student was identified by authorities.

After the incident, deputies said in a report they discovered the student accused of attacking his classmate gave a drawing to another student depicting a person being stabbed in the eye. The drawing included phrases laced with four-letter words and an anti-gay slur.

The right side of the student's nose and his upper left eyelid were injured by the pencil, deputies noted. He was taken to a hospital and his mother requested deputies press charges against the other student.

The student who attacked his classmate was evaluated by a mental health counselor. Due to his medical history, officials decided to take him to the Medical University of South Carolina for therapeutic care. He is being charged with second degree assault and battery.

Security footage of the gym did not show the attack because it was in a corner that wasn't visible to cameras, the report said. Several students witnessed the attack.

The pencil was not found, according to the report.