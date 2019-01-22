Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy)

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. 

 Andrew Knapp/Staff

A 14-year-old student was found with a loaded handgun Tuesday at a Goose Creek middle school, authorities said. 

Berkeley County sheriff's deputies have charged the student at Sedgefield Middle School with possession of a firearm on school property, a felony. 

Administrators at the school received information about a student with a gun on campus, according to a statement from the Berkeley County School District. Officials confirmed the report with the help of a school resource officer. 

No one was harmed. 

Further information was not immediately available Tuesday. 

