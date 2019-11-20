A teacher at an alternative school in North Charleston was injured after she was assaulted by a student Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The student, a 13-year-old female, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, and interference with a fire alarm, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report.
An officer was called around 10 a.m. to Liberty Hill Academy, 5025 W. Enterprise St., and found the teacher sitting in a chair, "visibly upset," the report said.
The teacher told the officer the student approached her desk and tried to throw the teacher's personal belongings on the floor, the report said. The student wasn't able to get to the belongings and "slammed" the teacher into a wall with both hands "near (the teacher's) shoulders and neck area."
According to the report, the altercation started after the teacher requested that the student be removed from her classroom because of disruptive behavior.
As the officer tried to find the student, a fire alarm went off, the report said.
"The juvenile suspect, in an irate behavior, purposely pulled the fire alarm, sending the school into a major disruption," the report said.
The officer put the student in handcuffs and escorted her to a patrol vehicle before regaining "control of the school chaos," the report said.
As a precaution, the teacher was transported to a medical facility for evaluation because the teacher complained about head, neck and back injuries, the report said.
The student refused to provide a written statement and was released to the custody of her guardian, the report said.
"We are concerned about what occurred in a Liberty Hill Academy classroom yesterday; this type of behavior is unacceptable," said Andy Pruitt, a Charleston County School District spokesman. "That is why the school handled discipline swiftly and thoroughly, according to district protocol. However, it is important to state the actions of one student do not define the program there nor should those actions take away from the accomplishments and efforts of the staff and students at Liberty Hill."