A 17-year-old Baptist Hill High School student was arrested Friday after another student reported last week that he followed her into a school bathroom and raped her, authorities said. 

Jamari Lavon Simmons, of Wesley Holmes Road in Hollywood, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a felony that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in jail. 

Charleston County sheriff's officials said a 15-year-old girl reported to a school resource officer at the Hollywood school on Feb. 19 that Simmons followed her into a women's bathroom and raped her. 

Authorities said the assault, which happened about 10 a.m., was witnessed by another female student who walked into the bathroom. Surveillance video showed Simmons following the girl into the bathroom, according to an affidavit. 

The Charleston County School District said school administrators notified the Sheriff's Office and district officials once they were informed of the incident. 

"School and district personnel have and will continue to work with law enforcement and community partners through the entire process," the district said in a statement.

A district spokesman said he could not answer further questions at this time. 

A magistrate set Simmons' bond at $75,000. It wasn't clear Monday whether he remained in custody. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.