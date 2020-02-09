Structure fire on King Street quickly extinguished

A fire on the second floor of a three-story building on lower King Street was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon, the Charleston Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of King Street just after 12 p.m. Sunday. There was visible smoke from the second floor of the building, where a fire had started in a storage room.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division have responded and are looking into the fire. No details were yet available on its cause, and no injuries were reported.
No further details were immediately available. Some streets in the area may be blocked for the next hour, officials said around 1 p.m.