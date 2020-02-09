You are the owner of this article.
Structure fire on King Street quickly extinguished

Structure fire King Street

A structure fire has been extinguished on lower King Street. Charleston Fire Department/Provided

A fire on the second floor of a three-story building on lower King Street was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon, the Charleston Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of King Street just after 12 p.m. Sunday. There was visible smoke from the second floor of the building, where a fire had started in a storage room. 

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division have responded and are looking into the fire. No details were yet available on its cause, and no injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available. Some streets in the area may be blocked for the next hour, officials said around 1 p.m.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

