Strong winds to create hazardous driving conditions on Charleston bridges Thursday morning

High winds may cause hazardous driving conditions on Charleston's bridges, forecasters said Thursday.
Shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, meteorologists predicted a strong cold front would push offshore, causing winds to rapidly increase.
Wind gusts could get as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour on elevated bridges Thursday morning.
Forecasters said drivers should be prepared for sudden, strong wind gusts that could threaten control of a vehicle. The Arthur J. Ravenel Bridge, the Don Holt Bridge, the Ben Sawyer Bridge and the Isle of Palms connector are likely to be affected, among other bridges.
Off the coast, the waters are under a gale warning until 2 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters say vessels could be damaged or capsized by the strong winds.